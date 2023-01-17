Noel Gallagher announces new album Council Skies

Noel Gallagher's new album will be titled Council Skies. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis man has also unveiled a brand new single, Easy Now - listen here

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced the details of a brand new album and single.

The former Oasis star will release Council Skies on the Sour Mash label on 2nd June 2023. The new album features performances from Johnny Marr on three tracks, including the recent single Pretty Boy.

Council Skies is the fourth High Flying Birds album, following 2011's self-titled debut, Chasing Yesterday (2015) and Who Built The Moon? (2017). 2021 saw Noel mark ten years of being a solo artist with the compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021).

The album is available to pre-order from www.noelgallagher.com now.

With the announcement comes the unveiling of a brand new psychedelica-tinged single, Easy Now, which you can listen to here:

The video stars Milly Alcock, who recently starred as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series House Of The Dragon plus a cameo from Noel himself.

Council Skies takes its title from a book by the artist Pete McKee and reflects the album's theme of youthful ambition, as Noel explains. “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be... that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

He added: “Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Council Skies will be available on CD, heavyweight vinyl with a bonus 7", plus deluxe limited edition 3LP and 2CD sets featuring a remix of Pretty Boy by The Cure's Robert Smith and Pet Shop Boys' take on Think Of A Number.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies album cover. Picture: Press

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies album track-listing

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight Pretty Boy Dead To The World Open The Door, See What You Find Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone Easy Now Council Skies There She Blows! Love Is A Rich Man Think Of A Number We’re Gonna Get There In The End (bonus track)

Deluxe Album Tracklist:

Disc 1:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight Pretty Boy Dead To The World Open The Door, See What You Find Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone Easy Now Council Skies There She Blows! Love Is A Rich Man Think Of A Number

Disc 2:

Don’t Stop... We’re Gonna Get There In The End Mind Games Pretty Boy (Instrumental) Dead To The World (Instrumental) Council Skies (Instrumental) Think Of A Number (Instrumental) I’m Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix) Think Of A Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12” Remix) Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix) Council Skies (The Reflex Revision) Flying On The Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21) You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21) Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be playing the following dates in the UK this summer in support of Council Skies.

More headline shows are promised before the end of the year.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 2023 UK live dates