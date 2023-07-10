The 1975 replace Lewis Capaldi as Reading & Leeds 2023 headliners

The 1975 will headline Reading & Leeds 2023 after Lewis Capaldi was forced to cancel his live dates. Picture: 1. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 2. Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The news comes after the Scottish singer-songwriter announced he'd be taking a break from touring.

The 1975 are set to headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2023.

Matty Healy and co will play the famous twin festivals - which take place at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively - taking over from Lewis Capaldi's bill-topping festival set, after he announced he'd be taking a step back from touring for the foreseeable.

Announcing the news on social media, festival organisers shared a video with the caption: "We heard you… @the1975 HEADLINING READING & LEEDS 2023"

The 1975 previously headlined Reading and Leeds in 2019 and 2021. Most recently, they replaced Rage Against The Machine after Zack de la Rocha was advised to rest on medical grounds.

Their upcoming headline performance will mark 10 years since the band first played the festival.

They now join previously announced headliners Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons.

Last month saw Lewis Capaldi take a break from touring "for the foreseeable future" after his emotional Glastonbury set, which saw the crowds help him sing his Someone You Loved single after he struggled with the effects of his Tourette's.

Sharing a statement on Tuesday (27th June) the global phenomenon then broke the news that he'd be stepping back from all live dates to get his "mental and physical health in order".

"First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world," he began.

"The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future".

The Wish You The Best singer continued: "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

"I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

Reading and Leeds organisers showed their support soon after, writing: "We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery ❤ We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned."

