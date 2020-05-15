Matty Healy: The 1975 are one of the definitive bands of the decade

The 1975 frontman has talked about the success of his band over the last decade, but vowed not to rest on his laurels.

Matty Healy thinks his band are one of the most definitive acts of the decade.

The 1975 frontman who formed the outfit in 2002 in Wilmslow, Cheshire has discussed the band's status and plans for the future.

"I feel like now, we are one of -- if not the -- definitive band of that whole [last] decade," Healy mused to Billboard magazine.

He added: "I would say that Radiohead were the band of the ‘90s, and they went on to make my favourite records outside of that decade, you know what I mean? So I’m gonna just continue to operate, I’m not gonna rest on my laurels."

Asked what it's like to be making music and releasing their fourth album Notes On A Conditional Form amid the coronavirus pandemic, Healy joked: "We’ve [already] been quarantined with each other for a decade."

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs in February 2020. Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The 1975 - who are also made up of Ros MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann - were set to play Finsbury Park on Saturday 11 July 2020 for the most sustainably responsible live show ever to take place at the London park.

Now the band have confirmed the new date for the gig will take place on 10 July 2021.

// F I N S B U R Y P A R K - 1 0 J U L Y 2 0 2 1 // L O V E https://t.co/cRBS1GeinN pic.twitter.com/tuyNFPGJJp — The 1975 (@the1975) May 11, 2020

Last weekend, organisers shared the bad of the 2020 gig's cancellation, writing in an official statement: "The 1975 in Finsbury Park will no longer be taking place this year. We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that cancelling the show was unavoidable".

They added: "We are working hard with The 1975 to try to get a new show locked in for 2921 - watch this space.

"We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund".

