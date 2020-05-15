Matty Healy: The 1975 are one of the definitive bands of the decade

15 May 2020, 12:41 | Updated: 15 May 2020, 12:45

The 1975 frontman has talked about the success of his band over the last decade, but vowed not to rest on his laurels.

Matty Healy thinks his band are one of the most definitive acts of the decade.

The 1975 frontman who formed the outfit in 2002 in Wilmslow, Cheshire has discussed the band's status and plans for the future.

"I feel like now, we are one of -- if not the -- definitive band of that whole [last] decade," Healy mused to Billboard magazine.

He added: "I would say that Radiohead were the band of the ‘90s, and they went on to make my favourite records outside of that decade, you know what I mean? So I’m gonna just continue to operate, I’m not gonna rest on my laurels."

Asked what it's like to be making music and releasing their fourth album Notes On A Conditional Form amid the coronavirus pandemic, Healy joked: "We’ve [already] been quarantined with each other for a decade."

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs in February 2020
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs in February 2020. Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The 1975 - who are also made up of Ros MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann - were set to play Finsbury Park on Saturday 11 July 2020 for the most sustainably responsible live show ever to take place at the London park.

Now the band have confirmed the new date for the gig will take place on 10 July 2021.

Last weekend, organisers shared the bad of the 2020 gig's cancellation, writing in an official statement: "The 1975 in Finsbury Park will no longer be taking place this year. We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that cancelling the show was unavoidable".

They added: "We are working hard with The 1975 to try to get a new show locked in for 2921 - watch this space.

"We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund".

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

READ MORE: Matty Healy talks being addicted to drugs

READ MORE: Why Matty Healy says The 1975 could have been a punk band

Latest Videos

John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown

WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals

The Chris Moyles Show

Morrissey and Johnny Marr in June 1985

How Johnny Marr came up with this memorable Smiths riff

The Smiths

Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

The Chris Moyles Show

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo inset

WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

Nirvana

The 1975 Songs

The 1975 Latest

See more The 1975 Latest

The 1975

The 1975 reschedule Finsbury Park gig for 2021

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill and The 1975's Matty Healy

Kings of Leon, The 1975 and Skepta to headline Boardmasters Festival 2020

Boardmasters Festival 2020

The 1975's Matty Healy and Travis frontman Fran Healy

The 1975, Travis & more to headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2020

Festivals

Matty Healy of The 1975 in April 2019

The 1975 won't be headlining Glastonbury 2020 - it's official

Glastonbury Festival

The 1975

The 1975 announce 2020 UK & Irish tour dates