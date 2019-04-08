Matty Healy: The 1975 could have been a punk band

Watch the 1975 frontman speak to Radio X's John Kennedy about their latest abum, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

Matty Healy has talked about the idea of being "punk," but suggested it's not possible if it's within the genre.

The 1975 frontman visited Radio X to talk about the band's third studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, in a special X-Posure track-by-track playback.

Speaking about working on the record, the Give Yourself A Try singer told John Kennedy: "I like subversion of form. The same reason why I love being played on the radio next to Ariana Grande, but my lyrics being the way they are is because I could do that in punk music.

"We could have been a punk band. We could have been one of these bands, but I wanna actually be punk, but you can't actually be punk in punk anymore. I wanna be punk.

"The only place to be punk is where there's no punk..."

Matt Healy also revealed one of the best compliments he's ever had.

When John Kennedy remarked about the Disney-like sound in their How To Draw/Petrichor track Healy replied: "Somebody said something to me which was like one of my favourite compliments ever.

"They said The 1975 is kind of a Pixar movie where it's for young people and it's exciting and pretty, but there's so much there for the older generation..."

