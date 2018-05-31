Matty Healy On New 1975 Song: “I Was Addicted To Drugs”

The singer has told Radio X that Give Yourself A Try concerns telling the truth about the “absolute nightmare” he’s been living through.

The 1975 are back! A brand new track, Give Yourself A Try, drops on Friday 1 June and is a teaser for the band’s third studio album. Titled A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, it’s the follow-up to 2015’s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It.

Frontman Matty Healy has been telling Radio X that the new album is only “two thirds” finished, but that the past couple of years have been pretty tough.

Dan O’Connell asked the singer about the lyrics on the new song and Healy was brutally honest about the line “It’s funny cos you’ll move somewhere sunny and get addicted to drugs”.

“Yeah, I was addicted to drugs,” he admitted. “I’ve spoken about my history with drugs, I’m not going to hold back and lie, because it’s been a nightmare."

Matty Healy, The 1975. Picture: Radio X

“The end of last year up until when I thought this record started to get good, round about the start of February, was a absolute nightmare. Cos I was getting clean, I was trying to figure out what I wanted the 1975 record to be… Luckily I learned that I never need to do that, because whatever happens is just what it’s gonna be.

Was it prescription drugs? “I was definitely a victim of that culture,” Matty explained. “I’m kind of versed in that. The ‘golden years’, we call it,” he adds with a wry laugh.

The 1975, 2018. Picture: Press

“I’m in a much better place now. What’s difficult sometimes is writing about the really present past, like stuff that happened a couple of months ago. It’s difficult to be objective about it, to not be emotional enough to write about it.

“The record’s about telling the truth. I mean, I haven’t even finished the album. It’s about two-thirds finished. It’s because I’m trying to live the truth about all those big hyperbolic things I say.

Give Yourself A Try is available from Friday 1 June. Matty tells us that you can expect the album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, “October-ish”.