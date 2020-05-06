The 1975's 2020 Finsbury Park gig is cancelled: How to get a refund

Matty Healy and co will no longer play their bill-topping gig at the London venue, with organisers looking to "get a new show locked for 2021".

The 1975 have been forced to cancel their headline set at Finsbury Park this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Matty Healy, Ros MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann were set to play the London park on Saturday 11 July for the most sustainably responsible live show ever to take place there.

Organisers wrote in an official statement: "The 1975 in Finsbury Park will no longer be taking place this year. We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that cancelling the show was unavoidable".

They added: "We are working hard with The 1975 to try to get a new show locked in for 2921 - watch this space.

"We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund".

READ MORE: Matty Healy talks being addicted to drugs

Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Cavetown and Deb Never were among the scheduled artists for the gig.

The show was set to boast using sustainably sourced HVO fuel, paperless ticketing, repurposed merchandise, a traffic light system highlighting the carbon footprint of every meal and 1,975 trees throughout the surrounding boroughs of Haringey, Hackney and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities.

READ MORE: Why Matty Healy says The 1975 could have been a punk band