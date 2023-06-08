Matty Healy responds to Noel Gallagher calling him a "slack-jawed f***wit"

The 1975 frontman addressed the former Oasis rocker's comments about him and his band while on stage in Dublin.

Matty Healy has reacted to Noel Gallagher's disparaging remarks about him.

The former Oasis rocker recently slammed The 1975 as a "s*** band" and referred to their frontman as a "slack-jawed fuckwit".

This week saw the Love Me singer reference the remark onstage in Dublin last night (7th June), where he was acting as his own support act due to Caroline Polachek having to pull out at the last minute.

"Today - honestly, this is not a namedrop, this is a celebration of them as people - Chris Martin and Bono have sent us the most beautiful messages, packages, kind of good wishes," he told the crowds. "In honestly such a genuine way and it made us feel so beautiful".

Speaking of a slightly less favourable act from a fellow musician, he contrasted: "Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed f***wit’… I love Noel Gallagher," adding: "We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy."

"I love Noel Gallagher," he added. "Give it up to Noel Gallagher! He’s just getting on, isn't he?

“The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews."

Addressing the Oasis rocker directly as the crowed roared, he said: “But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!”

It's not the first time Noel has ripped into Matty Healy and co. Speaking on NME's In Conversation series he balked at the idea of The 1975 being considered as a rock band.

"At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some f***ing s***.

“I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this s***?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is f***ing s***’.

"The 1975, Best Rock band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f***ing rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

