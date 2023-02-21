Here's what Liam Gallagher thinks of Matty Healy's call for an Oasis reunion

The former Oasis frontman has shared his thoughts on The 1975's frontman view that the estranged brothers need to "grow up".

Liam Gallagher reacted to Matty Healy's call for Oasis to get back together earlier this month.

The 1975 singer appeared on a Canadian podcast where he suggested it was criminal for the Gallagher brothers not to bury the hatchet and reunite just because they were in a "mard" with each other.

The Manchester rocker was soon asked by a fan on Twitter about Healy's belief they were acting like children and wasting their time on their solo careers, to which he replied: "It’s our time to waste who made him the boss of time".

It’s our time to waste who made him the boss of time — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 6, 2023

The subject of the Manchester band came up when the Love Me singer was asked what he's most proud of when it comes to his band and he revealed it was The 1975's ability to "mediate" as men.

Speaking on Q with Tom Power, he asked: "What are Oasis doing?

"Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?"

We went on to say that he could handle Liam Gallagher and his estranged brother Noel "dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s," but not "acting like they’re in their 20s."

"They need to grow up," he added. "Stop marding. They’re like men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!"

The Chocolate singer didn't end his rant there, however, and even went as far as weighing in on the brother's solo careers and subsequent live shows, which he argues will never be a replacement for them reuniting.

"There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig," he said.

"Do me a favour: Get back together, stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today."

