Liam Gallagher responds to Noel's dare to call him: "I’m actually concerned about you"

The Oasis brothers' feud continues . Picture: 1. Matt Jelonek/Getty Images 2. Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis frontman has hit back at his brother's public dare to reach out to him about reforming the band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has poked fun at his brother's recent dare to call him.

The former Oasis frontman and his older sibling have been estranged since Noel quit the band back in 2009 and the pair are often quizzed as to whether they will reunite the Manchester band.

This week Noel caused a stir once again, telling Seattle radio station 98.9 KPNW this week: "Look, he's gonna have to call me. He's going to have to get somebody to call me, because he's been going on about it for the last f***ing 10 [years] or whatever it is and you know, he doesn't want it.

"He knows that neither of us are particularly interested in it. I know he doesn't want it. I'm very comfortable with what I'm doing. I couldn't give a flying f*** one way or the other, but he keeps going on about it and I'm like, 'OK well f***ing call us then."

Looking directly into the camera to address his brother, he added: "I f***king dare you to call me. I dare you to call me. And you won't call me, because if you do call me and I go, 'Actually that's a good idea. Actually, that might work.'

"Then the arse falls out of his trousers, because then you've got to be in the same room as me and we both know how that ends up."

"So you call me. Stop tweeting. You're bigger than that. You're better than that."

Now, Liam has reacted to the interview, poking fun at his brother's passion and suggesting that he doesn't seem himself.

Taking to Twitter, the Rock N' Roll Star singer wrote: "Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me I’m actually concerned about you we all are you don’t seem yourself Cmon big guy pick it up".

Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me I’m actually concerned about you we all are you don’t seem yourself Cmon big guy pick it up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 7, 2023

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher dubs himself an "idiot" over tour clash with Champions League finals

Despite claiming not to need or want an Oasis reunion, Noel has discussed the effect Oasis still has on several generations of fans.

Asked if he's fascinated by all the speculation surrounding the brothers over the years, he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: “It used to really annoy me when I first started and now it’s just. It’s just whatever really. I’m fascinated with people asking the same question and getting the same answer, but the thing that’s really ongoing and will never get old is how the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.

“I was up at the Etihad for the Real Madrid game and two young guys, only the same ages as my kid, like 13, 14 kinda leapt out of this box and were like ‘Oh my god’. [They were] freaking out and then their dad came out and said, ‘They’re massive fans’ and I was thinking god, they were one when I went solo.

“It just makes me think we did something really brilliant and timeless and yeah, it makes me feel good.”

Noel Gallagher on writing new album Council Skies in lockdown, his favourite Oasis tune and more

Meanwhile Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Foo Fighters are said to be running a very tight battle for UK No.1 album.

The Manchester rocker's fourth studio album Council Skies is currently said to be narrowly in the lead against Foos' But Here We Are, which is dedicated to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl's mother Virgina.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher blasts "pointless" AI generated Oasis songs