The 1975 announce gig at London's Finsbury Park for 2023

The 1975 are set to play Finsbury Park this year. Picture: Samuel Bradley/Press

Matty Healy and co will play a huge outdoor gig at the North London park this summer. Find out who's supporting and when tickets go on sale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 1975 have announced a huge gig at Finsbury Park this year.

The I'm in Love With You rockers - who have just taken home the BRIT Award for Alternative/Rock Act - will play the outdoor gig on 2nd July 2023, joined by a host of special guests.

Find out how to buy tickets, who's supporting them and everything we know so far.

The 1975 at Finsbury Park

London, UK

July 2nd 2023



Pre-sale starts Wednesday 9am gmt, general sale starts Friday 9am gmt

Sign up in bio for pre-sale accesshttps://t.co/PsWxsmakWu pic.twitter.com/e0zyVwJvOj — The 1975 (@the1975) February 13, 2023

READ MORE: BRIT Awards 2023 winners - See the full list here

When is The 1975's Finsbury Park gig?

The 1975 will play London's Finsbury Park on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

Who's supporting The 1975 at Finsbury Park?

Support for The 1975 will come in the form of special guests Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japamese House, American Football, plus many more acts to be announced.

How to buy tickets to The 1975 in Finsbury Park:

Tickets from The 1975's gig go on general sale on Friday 17th February from 9am GMT.

Pre sale starts on Wednesday 15th February from 9am GMT and fans can sign up for access here.

What are the stage times for The 1975 at Finsbury Park?

Stage times will be provided closer to the event.

READ MORE: The 1975, Aitch The Prodigy and more for Parklife 2023