The 1975 announce gig at London's Finsbury Park for 2023

13 February 2023, 14:40

The 1975
The 1975 are set to play Finsbury Park this year. Picture: Samuel Bradley/Press

Matty Healy and co will play a huge outdoor gig at the North London park this summer. Find out who's supporting and when tickets go on sale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 1975 have announced a huge gig at Finsbury Park this year.

The I'm in Love With You rockers - who have just taken home the BRIT Award for Alternative/Rock Act - will play the outdoor gig on 2nd July 2023, joined by a host of special guests.

Find out how to buy tickets, who's supporting them and everything we know so far.

READ MORE: BRIT Awards 2023 winners - See the full list here

When is The 1975's Finsbury Park gig?

The 1975 will play London's Finsbury Park on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

Who's supporting The 1975 at Finsbury Park?

Support for The 1975 will come in the form of special guests Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japamese House, American Football, plus many more acts to be announced.

How to buy tickets to The 1975 in Finsbury Park:

Tickets from The 1975's gig go on general sale on Friday 17th February from 9am GMT.

Pre sale starts on Wednesday 15th February from 9am GMT and fans can sign up for access here.

What are the stage times for The 1975 at Finsbury Park?

Stage times will be provided closer to the event.

READ MORE: The 1975, Aitch The Prodigy and more for Parklife 2023

Latest Videos

Royal Blood

Royal Blood at On The Beach Brighton 2023: How to get tickets

Royal Blood

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones and Nicol Kidman and Ewan McGregor in Moulin Rouge

Kelly Jones was asked to audition for Ewan McGregor's role in Moulin Rouge

Stereophonics

Kelly Jones talks about his side project Far From Saints

Kelly Jones: Stereophonics aren't "breaking up" despite Far From Saints project

Stereophonics

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher wonders if selling the Oasis back-catalogue would "demotivate" him

Noel Gallagher

The 1975 Songs

The 1975 Latest

See more The 1975 Latest

The 1975's Matty Healy and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy calls for Oasis reunion: "Stop messing around”

TRNSMT Festival has announced its line-up for 2023

TRNSMT Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

TRNSMT Festival 2023

The 1975 and Harry Styles

The 1975 and Harry Styles 'joint favourites' to headline Glastonbury 2023

The 1975 - the ultimate "post-Arctic Monkeys" band?

Matty Healy: The 1975 are a "post-Arctic Monkeys" band

The 1975's Matty Healy and Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl

Matty Healy doesn't want The 1975 to be as big as Foo Fighters