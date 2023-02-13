The 1975 announce gig at London's Finsbury Park for 2023

On Air Now
13 February 2023, 14:40
Matty Healy and co will play a huge outdoor gig at the North London park this summer. Find out who's supporting and when tickets go on sale.
The 1975 have announced a huge gig at Finsbury Park this year.
The I'm in Love With You rockers - who have just taken home the BRIT Award for Alternative/Rock Act - will play the outdoor gig on 2nd July 2023, joined by a host of special guests.
Find out how to buy tickets, who's supporting them and everything we know so far.
The 1975 at Finsbury Park— The 1975 (@the1975) February 13, 2023
London, UK
July 2nd 2023
Pre-sale starts Wednesday 9am gmt, general sale starts Friday 9am gmt
Sign up in bio for pre-sale accesshttps://t.co/PsWxsmakWu pic.twitter.com/e0zyVwJvOj
The 1975 will play London's Finsbury Park on Sunday 2nd July 2023.
Support for The 1975 will come in the form of special guests Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japamese House, American Football, plus many more acts to be announced.
Tickets from The 1975's gig go on general sale on Friday 17th February from 9am GMT.
Pre sale starts on Wednesday 15th February from 9am GMT and fans can sign up for access here.
Stage times will be provided closer to the event.
