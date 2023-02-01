The 1975, Aitch The Prodigy and more for Parklife 2023

The 1975 are among the headliners confirmed at Parklife 2023. Picture: Samuel Bradley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester festival has confirmed its headliners for 2023. Find out who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parklife festival has confirmed their line-up for 2023.

The event, which takes place in Manchester's Heaton Park from 10th - 11th June 2023, will see The 1975 and Aitch top the bill with the rapper playing a UK festival headline exclusive.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of The Prodigy, Little Simz, plus Wu Tang Clan.

Find out everything you need to know about Parklife Festival 2023, including who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

PARKLIFE 2023 IS HERE 🚨



@ 3 mates, like & RT for your chance to win 4x VIP passes for you & your crew (every tag is a new entry) 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vB2wSdzxcY — Parklife 2023 🪩 (@Parklifefest) February 1, 2023

What dates is Parklife 2023?

Parklife Festival takes place from 10th-11th June 2023.

Where is Parklife 2023?

Parklife Festival takes place in Heaton Park, Manchester.

Who is headlining Parklife 2023?

The 1975 and Aitch will headline Parklife 2023, with the Baby rapper making his UK headline festival exclusive.

The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy and Little Simz all feature on the Parklife 2023 line-up. Picture: 1. Press 2. Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty 3. Thomas Frey/EPA/Shutterstock 4. Press

Who's on the Parklife 2023 line-up?

Joining The 1975 and Aitch on the Parklife bill are:

FRED AGAIN... THE PRODIGY / LITTLE SIMZ

WU TANG CLAN + NAS: NY STATE OF MIND (FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE)

SKRILLEX / NxWORRIES - ANDERSON PAAK & KNXWLEDGE / BECKY HILL

RAYE / PEGGY GOU / SLOWTHAI / RUDIMENTAL (LIVE) / PATRICK TOPPING

SELF ESTEEM / CARL COX / CONFIDENCE MAN / FLO / OVERMONO

MIMI WEBB / JON HOPKINS / ANDY C / THE BLESSED MADONNA

ANNIE MAC / ELIZA ROSE / LF SYSTEM / NIA ARCHIVES / FISHER / KNUCKS

MICHAEL BIBI B2B JAMIE JONES (EXCLUSIVE)

HONEY DIJON / MALL GRAB / SHYGIRL / JPEGMAFIA / MIKE SKINNER

MEEKZ / DJ EZ / SUB FOCUS / SKREAM / TSHA / JOSEPH CAPRIATI

JYOTY / SOLARDO / CHARLOTTE DE WITTE / WILKINSON / SHY FX

JOESEF / GORGON CITY / SONNY FODERA / HYBRID MINDS

When do Parklife 2023 tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for Parklife 2023 go on sale on Thursday 2nd February at 10am and tickets go on general sale on Friday 3rd February at 10am.

Tickets for Parklife Festival are available via Ticketmaster.

Visit parklife.uk.com for more info.

READ MORE - Tramlines 2023: Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott to headline