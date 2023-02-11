BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Samir Hussein/WireImage/ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Radio X

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place on Saturday 11th February at The O2, London. Find out who took home an award on the night here.

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place on Saturday 11th February at The O2 London, hosted by Mo Gilligan.

The star-studded award ceremony saw performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy, but who won big on the night?

The evening saw Wet Leg win two awards: Best Group and Best New Artist.

Receiving the award for Best New Artist, Rhian Teesdale quoted Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys' famous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech by beginning: "That rock and roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp..."

Wet Leg accept the award for Best New Artist on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

She continued: "In all seriousness, thank you so much. It's really cool to be doing this on an indie label.

"Being on the telly can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women that worked on the production."

Wet Leg beat Arctic Monkeys to the Best Group award, also triumphing over The 1975, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Nova Twins to take home the coveted trophy.

Wet Leg just quoted the infamous Arctic Monkeys BRIT Award acceptance speech #BRITs pic.twitter.com/DaHhDy0euH — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023

Harry Styles triumphed on the night by taking home four trophies, including the coveted Mastercard Album Of The Year for Harry's House.

Referring to this year’s BRITs controversy over the lack of female nominees in the Artist of the Year category, the former One Direction singer said: “I’m really, really grateful for this, and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Rina (Sawayama), Florence (Welch), Mabel and Becky (Hill).”

Irish post-punkers Fontaines D.C. were named International Group Of The Year, while The 1975 were given the title of Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Find out took home a BRIT Award in 2023 with a full list of winners here.

Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines D.C., winners of the International Group Of The Year award. Picture: David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who are the 2023 BRIT Awards winners?

RISING STAR

FLO - WINNER

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred again... - Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Harry Styles

Central Cee

Fred again...

George Ezra

Stormzy

Harry Styles, winner of the Artist Of The Year award on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Wet Leg

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

BEST NEW ARTIST

WINNER: Wet Leg

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg's extravagant performance at the BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Harry Styles - As it Was

Aitch / Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Gabriels

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Gaitan / Castillo / Adassa / Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

WINNER: The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT

WINNER: Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

DANCE ACT

WINNER: Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again...

POP / R&B ACT

WINNER: Harry Styles

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

BEST PRODUCER

WINNER: David Guetta

