BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here
11 February 2023, 21:43 | Updated: 11 February 2023, 23:15
The BRIT Awards 2023 took place on Saturday 11th February at The O2, London. Find out who took home an award on the night here.
The BRIT Awards 2023 took place on Saturday 11th February at The O2 London, hosted by Mo Gilligan.
The star-studded award ceremony saw performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy, but who won big on the night?
The evening saw Wet Leg win two awards: Best Group and Best New Artist.
Receiving the award for Best New Artist, Rhian Teesdale quoted Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys' famous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech by beginning: "That rock and roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp..."
She continued: "In all seriousness, thank you so much. It's really cool to be doing this on an indie label.
"Being on the telly can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women that worked on the production."
Wet Leg beat Arctic Monkeys to the Best Group award, also triumphing over The 1975, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Nova Twins to take home the coveted trophy.
Wet Leg just quoted the infamous Arctic Monkeys BRIT Award acceptance speech #BRITs pic.twitter.com/DaHhDy0euH— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023
Harry Styles triumphed on the night by taking home four trophies, including the coveted Mastercard Album Of The Year for Harry's House.
Referring to this year’s BRITs controversy over the lack of female nominees in the Artist of the Year category, the former One Direction singer said: “I’m really, really grateful for this, and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Rina (Sawayama), Florence (Welch), Mabel and Becky (Hill).”
Irish post-punkers Fontaines D.C. were named International Group Of The Year, while The 1975 were given the title of Best Alternative/Rock Act.
Find out took home a BRIT Award in 2023 with a full list of winners here.
Who are the 2023 BRIT Awards winners?
RISING STAR
- FLO - WINNER
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Fred again... - Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- Central Cee
- Fred again...
- George Ezra
- Stormzy
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Wet Leg
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
BEST NEW ARTIST
- WINNER: Wet Leg
- Kojey Radical
- Mimi Webb
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
SONG OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Harry Styles - As it Was
- Aitch / Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Afraid To Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Fontaines D.C.
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Gabriels
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Gaitan / Castillo / Adassa / Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - abcdefu
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
- OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
- WINNER: The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT
- WINNER: Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
DANCE ACT
- WINNER: Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred again...
POP / R&B ACT
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Sam Smith
BEST PRODUCER
WINNER: David Guetta
