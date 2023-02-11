BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

11 February 2023, 21:43 | Updated: 11 February 2023, 23:15

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo
BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Samir Hussein/WireImage/ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/JMEnternational/Getty Images
Radio X

By Radio X

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place on Saturday 11th February at The O2, London. Find out who took home an award on the night here.

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place on Saturday 11th February at The O2 London, hosted by Mo Gilligan.

The star-studded award ceremony saw performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy, but who won big on the night?

The evening saw Wet Leg win two awards: Best Group and Best New Artist.

Receiving the award for Best New Artist, Rhian Teesdale quoted Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys' famous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech by beginning: "That rock and roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp..."

Wet Leg accept the award for Best New Artist on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023
Wet Leg accept the award for Best New Artist on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

She continued: "In all seriousness, thank you so much. It's really cool to be doing this on an indie label.

"Being on the telly can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women that worked on the production."

Wet Leg beat Arctic Monkeys to the Best Group award, also triumphing over The 1975, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Nova Twins to take home the coveted trophy.

Harry Styles triumphed on the night by taking home four trophies, including the coveted Mastercard Album Of The Year for Harry's House.

Referring to this year’s BRITs controversy over the lack of female nominees in the Artist of the Year category, the former One Direction singer said: “I’m really, really grateful for this, and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Rina (Sawayama), Florence (Welch), Mabel and Becky (Hill).”

Irish post-punkers Fontaines D.C. were named International Group Of The Year, while The 1975 were given the title of Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Find out took home a BRIT Award in 2023 with a full list of winners here.

This page is currently being updated

Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines D.C., winners of the International Group Of The Year award
Carlos O'Connell of Fontaines D.C., winners of the International Group Of The Year award. Picture: David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

READ MORE: FLO become first group to win BRIT Awards Rising Star 2023

Who are the 2023 BRIT Awards winners?

RISING STAR

  • FLO - WINNER
  • Cat Burns
  • Nia Archives

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House
  • The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg
  • Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
  • Fred again... - Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Harry Styles
  • Central Cee
  • Fred again...
  • George Ezra
  • Stormzy
Harry Styles, winner of the Artist Of The Year award on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023
Harry Styles, winner of the Artist Of The Year award on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Wet Leg
  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Nova Twins

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • WINNER: Wet Leg
  • Kojey Radical
  • Mimi Webb
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Sam Ryder
Wet Leg's extravagant performance at the BRIT Awards 2023
Wet Leg's extravagant performance at the BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

SONG OF THE YEAR

PROMOTED BY CAPITAL FM

  • WINNER: Harry Styles - As it Was
  • Aitch / Ashanti - Baby
  • Cat Burns - Go
  • Dave - Starlight
  • Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
  • Eliza Rose / Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
  • George Ezra - Green Green Grass
  • Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
  • LF System - Afraid To Feel
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Fontaines D.C.
  • Blackpink
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • First Aid Kit
  • Gabriels

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
  • Gaitan / Castillo / Adassa / Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno
  • Gayle - abcdefu
  • Jack Harlow - First Class
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Lost Frequencies / Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
  • OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
  • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

  • WINNER: The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Nova Twins
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wet Leg

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT

PROMOTED BY CAPITAL XTRA

  • WINNER: Aitch
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carner
  • Stormzy

DANCE ACT

  • WINNER: Becky Hill
  • Bonobo
  • Calvin Harris
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred again...

POP / R&B ACT

PROMOTED BY CAPITAL FM

  • WINNER: Harry Styles
  • Cat Burns
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Sam Smith

BEST PRODUCER

WINNER: David Guetta

Lewis Capaldi performs at The BRIT Awards 2023
Lewis Capaldi performs at The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

READ MORE: The BRIT Awards' most random duos

More on the BRIT Awards

Classic moments from The Brit Awards

The BRIT Awards' most random duos

Madonna falls as she performs on stage for the BRIT Awards 2015

Madonna's fall named "most embarrassing moment" in BRIT Awards history

Alex Turner and his fellow Monkeys at the BRIT Awards, 19 February 2014

Nothing can top Alex Turner's 2014 BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s