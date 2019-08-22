The 1975 at Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019: What's the weather forecast for Bellahouston Park?

Matty Healy and co are set to play a headline show at at the Glasgow festival this Sunday, but will there be rain or shine at Bellahouston Park?

The 1975 are set for a headline gig at Glasgow Summer Sessions this weekend.

Matty Healy and the Chocolate outfit will close the Scottish festival on Sunday 25 August, with support from Twin Atlantic, You Me At Six, Pale Waves, Ten Tonnes and No Rome.

But, after The Cure's headline set last week saw the ground wet underfoot and called for fans to don ponchos and wellies, will fans of The 1975 have to suffer the same fate?

Get the weather forecast for The 1975 at Glasgow Summer Sessions here...

What's the weather forecast for The 1975 at Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019?

Sunday 25 August - According to BBC Weather, despite the fact it's currently raining over Glasgow's Bellahouston Park, on Sunday the weather will have cleared up considerably with highs of 24 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

Not only is the Scottish city predicted to have "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze," but by the time the Sincerity Is Scary outfit hit the stage between 8-9pm, there's only a 9% chance of rain... which is pretty unheard of for Scotland.

The 1975 will play the Scottish festival straight after a headline set at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.

They'll be joined at the twin festivals - which take place this August Bank Holiday Weekend - by Foo Fighters and co-headliners Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone

