In Pictures: The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019
19 August 2019, 15:38 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 15:44
Robert Smith and co played their first Scottish date in 27 years at the weekend.
Glasgow Summer Sessions hit the Scottish city this weekend with headline sets from The Cure and Foo Fighters.
For Robert Smith and his crew, it was The Cure’s first live show in Scotland for an incredible 27 years.
The last time the band ventured north of the border was for two dates at Edinburgh Playhouse in November 1992.
Also on the bill were Glasgow’s own Mogwai - frontman Stuart Braithwaite is a huge Cure fan.
Performing on the day fellow countrymen The Twilight Sad and The Joy Formidable from Wales.
Despite some biblical rain earlier in the day, plus some VERY swampy conditions underfoot, the show was packed.
The Cure's setlist included the usual mix of Cure deepcuts and pop classics, including Just Like Heaven, In Between Days, Close To Me and Boys Don’t Cry.
It’s the penultimate date on The Cure’s Summer Festivals 2019 tour, which has seen the band perform at some of the world’s biggest outdoor events, including Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, Fuji Rock, EXIT and Pinkpop.
The band have already scheduled in some US dates for the autumn as they play Austin City Limits festival in Texas in October.
The Cure - Glasgow Summer Session setlist 16 August 2019
Plainsong
Pictures Of You
High
A Night Like This
Just One Kiss
Lovesong
Last Dance
Burn
Fascination Street
Never Enough
Push
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea
Play For Today
A Forest
Primary
Shake Dog Shake
39
Disintegration
Encore:
Lullaby
The Caterpillar
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Close To Me
Why Can't I Be You?
Boys Don't Cry