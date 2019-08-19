In Pictures: The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019

The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

Robert Smith and co played their first Scottish date in 27 years at the weekend.

Glasgow Summer Sessions hit the Scottish city this weekend with headline sets from The Cure and Foo Fighters.

The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

For Robert Smith and his crew, it was The Cure’s first live show in Scotland for an incredible 27 years.

The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

The last time the band ventured north of the border was for two dates at Edinburgh Playhouse in November 1992.

The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

Also on the bill were Glasgow’s own Mogwai - frontman Stuart Braithwaite is a huge Cure fan.

Mogwai at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

Performing on the day fellow countrymen The Twilight Sad and The Joy Formidable from Wales.

The Twilight Sad at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

The Joy Formidable at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

Despite some biblical rain earlier in the day, plus some VERY swampy conditions underfoot, the show was packed.

The Joy Formidable at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

The crowd at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

The Cure's setlist included the usual mix of Cure deepcuts and pop classics, including Just Like Heaven, In Between Days, Close To Me and Boys Don’t Cry.

It’s the penultimate date on The Cure’s Summer Festivals 2019 tour, which has seen the band perform at some of the world’s biggest outdoor events, including Glastonbury, Rock Werchter, Fuji Rock, EXIT and Pinkpop.

Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

The band have already scheduled in some US dates for the autumn as they play Austin City Limits festival in Texas in October.

The Cure at Glasgow Summer Sessions, 16 August 2019. Picture: Euan Robertson/Press

The Cure - Glasgow Summer Session setlist 16 August 2019

Plainsong

Pictures Of You

High

A Night Like This

Just One Kiss

Lovesong

Last Dance

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea

Play For Today

A Forest

Primary

Shake Dog Shake

39

Disintegration

Encore:

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Close To Me

Why Can't I Be You?

Boys Don't Cry