Reading & Leeds Festival 2019: Get the latest weather forecast for Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park

Reading & Leeds Festival crowds. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Image

Reading & Leeds Festival takes place this week, where the likes of Foo Fighters and The 1975 will headline, but will the good weather hold out? Get the latest weather forecast here.

Reading & Leeds Festival is almost upon us, preparing to open its doors to the public this weekend.

The festival, which takes place from 23 - 25 August at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively - will play host to headliners in Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, with hundreds of acts playing across several stages.

But will the brilliant sunshine hold out this week? Or will festival-goers have to get their ponchos out?

Get the weather forecast for Reading and Leeds 2019...

What's the weather forecast for Reading Festival 2019?

Thursday 22 August - According to BBC Weather, festival-goers headed to Richfield Avenue today will be pitching their tents in the perfect weather conditions with highs of 22 degrees, lows of 12 degrees with "sunny intervals and a moderate breeze".

Friday 23 August - It's more good news for the day The 1975 top the main stage at Reading with highs of 26 degrees, lows of 11 degrees with "sunny intervals and light winds".

Saturday 24 August - Post Malone takes over headlining duties at Reading on the Saturday, which will see highs of 27 degrees and lows of 13.

Sunday 25 August - The final day of the festival, where Foo Fighters hit the main stage will peak at a scorching 29 degrees with no signs of a wet weather in sight. Festival-goers should be warned to stay hydrated and get that suncream on.

Monday 26 August - As if things couldn't get any better, music fans will be able to pack up their tents in fine weather on the Bank Holiday Monday, with the promise of highs of 26 degrees, lows of 13 degrees.

What's the weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2019?

Thursday 22 August - According to BBC Weather, festival-goers headed to Bramham Park in LS23 will be pitching their tents won't be so lucky, with a 98% chance of rain at lunchtime. It however gets slightly better as the day goes on with "light cloud and a moderate breeze".

Friday 23 August - On the day Foo Fighters headline the festival in West Yorkshire, fans will enjoy "light cloud and a gentle breeze" with highs of 24 degrees and lows of 13.

Saturday 24 August - The Saturday, where Matty Healy and The 1975 top the bill, will be even better - promising highs of 25 degrees with a "gentle breeze".

Sunday 25 August - The final night of Leeds Festival, which will be closed by Twenty One Pilots followed by Post Malone, will see highs of 27 degrees and lows of 14 degrees with "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze".

Monday 26 August - It's good news for Leeds festival goers too, who can also hope to pack up their tents in fine weather, with highs of 24 degrees and "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze".

