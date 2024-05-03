86TVs announce self-titled debut album and share new Tambourine single

After releasing their You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now EP, the rockers have shared the details for their debut studio album.

86TVs have announced the details of their eagerly anticipated self-titled debut album, which is set for release on 2nd August.

The band – consisting of Maccabees alumn Hugo and Felix White, their brother Will White and drummer Jamie Morrison (Noisettes and Stereophonics) – have launched the album with the new single Tambourine, which along with a Louise Mason and Will White-directed music video.

Will says of the single: “‘Tambourine’ was the first song we started working on as a band. It was written one summer when lots of people I knew were entering their thirties - a friend described their Dad as a ‘human tambourine’ and it all found its way into that song. It’s two minutes long, the most succinct and direct thing we’ve put out yet.”

The album, which is available to pre-order and pre-save here, consists of 14 tracks in total and includes previously released tracks Worn Out Buildings and Higher Love.

We are so excited to announce that ‘86TVs’, our debut album, is OUT 2ND AUGUST. Put it in the diary! It’s an accumulation of five years of writing, recording, re-writing, re-recording, re-re-writing then re-re-recording. pic.twitter.com/ivjMCjniyI — 86TVs (@86TVsband) May 3, 2024

In addition to its digital release, the record will also be available on vinyl and CD. The band’s official store also offers an exclusive vinyl format which will be packaged with a bonus 7” single featuring three bonus tracks.

86TVs album tracklist:

Modern Life Tambourine Days of Sun New Used Car Higher Love Komorebi Worn Out Buildings Pipe Dream Settled Someone Else’s DreamSpinning World A Million Things Need You Bad Dreaming Living Is A Drag

86TVs will celebrate the album’s release by embarking upon a series of in-store acoustic launch shows and signing sessions. Fans can access the shows by pre-ordering the album here.

Meanwhile. 86TVs are set to make their mark on the festival circuit, making appearances at the likes of 86TVs Isle of Wight Festival, Truck, Tramlines and more.

The rockers are also among the special guests for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' gig at Alexandra Palace Park.

See 86TVs' 2024 live dates so far:

22nd June – Isle of Wight Festival

20th July - London Alexandra Palace Park (with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds)

27th July - Truck Festival

28th July - Tramlines

1st August - London, Banquet Records

2nd August - Brighton, Resident Records

1st – 4th August – Kendall Calling

4th August – Y NOT? Festival

5th August – Sheffield, Bear Tree Records

5th August – Leeds, Jumbo Records

6th August – Edinburgh, Assai Records

6th August – Glasgow, Assai Records

7th August – Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic

8th August – Bristol, Rough Trade

9th August – London, Rough Trade East

23rd August – The Big Feastival

15th-16th November – Hamburg, Rolling Stone Beach

86TVs previously credited their drummer Jamie Morrison for making them move forward as a band.

The brothers of the four-piece were making music for a number of years, but have described the former Noisettes and Stereophonics drummer as the missing piece of the puzzle.

Hugo explained: "The three of us making music together was always something we wanted to do, but I think the dynamic of actually being able to do that together in a room and the thing of Jamie arriving and becoming part of it just suddenly allowed us to share songs together and the dynamic to work and from that it started to happen and it became a thing."

Felix added: "I have to say for Jamie, the vision he showed in it from the beginning, his belief that he wanted to be part of it and put his time in it was enough for us to be like, 'OK . Let's make this album."

The 86TVs talk forming & drummer Jamie Morrison's positivity

"We'd come in some days and Jamie would be like,'We're making an incredible album," interjected younger brother Will. "And we'd all just be like, 'What are you on about?'"

Felix joked: "Then two minutes later, he'd be like: 'You've made an incredible cup of tea'."

"It is natural," Jamie said of his positivity. "It's something that's unstoppable. It comes out of me and I have to say something.

"Even to strangers, you know, if I think someone has done something great I'll go out of my way to make a point of saying that, because I feel like it can be hard out there, you know. And sometimes just hearing someone say that 'I think that's brilliant' It can really change the course of a destination."