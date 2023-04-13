Blink 182 to play first reunion show at Coachella

Blink 182's classic line-up announced their reunion last year. Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

The last minute announcement comes after the All The Small Things rockers were forced to postpone their South American dates.

Blink 182 will are headed to Coachella Festival this week.

The All The Small Things rockers will play their first official reunion gig at the California festival after confirming themselves as a last minute addition this Friday 14th April.

Taking to Twitter, frontman and returning member Tom DeLonge wrote: "See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30 pm Sahara Tent @blink182".

The rocker also shared an image of a teleprompter on stage, which bore the expletive-filled lyrics to their 36-second, 2000 track Family Reunion.

See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent @blink182 😎 pic.twitter.com/BTev2wGUUr — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 13, 2023

The announcement comes after the band were forced to postpone their shows in South America due to a finger injury sustained by drummer Travis Barker.

Breaking the news to their fans last month, DeLonge explained in an Instagram video: “This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming.

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad."

The Dammit rocker added: “These were the biggest shows we ever played. These are some of the most important places in the world for a band this is like the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys. So I really want you all to know, we are devastated and we plan to come back."

The dates impacted by the news, included the band's first night in Tijuana, Mexico, plus 10 other March and April dates, which will now take place in 2024.

Blink-182 reunite for world tour and new album

Meanwhile, the band are set to play a series of dates on this side of the pond in the UK, which include a show at The O2 Arena, London.

They'll be joined by Californian pop-punk outfit, The Story So Far.

See Blink-182's UK tour dates for 2023:

2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast

11th October London, The O2 Arena

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena

