Travis Barker teases completion date for new Blink 182 album

By Jenny Mensah

The All The Small Things drummer has teased when fans can expect their new reunion album.

Travis Barker has told fans they can expect a new album to be finished before they complete their upcoming tour.

Blink 182 are set to embark on dates across the globe this month and the drummer has teased that their new album will be complete before they leave for their tour.

Taking to Twitter, the sticksman told his followers: “Album will be finished before we leave on tour."

The pop punk rockers - who are completed by Mark Hoppus and returning original member Tom DeLonge - will play St. Paul in Minnesota on 4th May 2023, which means we can probably expect their ninth studio album to be finished by then.

The yet to be named record, which includes the new single Edging, will be the first album as a classic line-up since 2011's Neighbourhoods.

Earlier this year, the rocker sustained an injury to his hand during to rehearsals and the band - completed by Mark Hoppus and returning founding member Tom DeLonge - were forced to postpone their South American dates while he underwent surgery on a torn ligament on his finger.

Though he recovered enough to see the band play two nights at Coachella, although it caused him some discomfort. Their first official show since announcing their reunion saw the band play a last minute set at the festival’s Sahara Tent.

However, just over a week later, the band were confirmed to play a headline set at the Californian festival, after Frank Ocean was forced to pull out due to injury.

Taking to the the micro-blogging platform after their mega sets, he said: "2 Coachella weekends in a row with an unhealed finger. Recorded last 4 songs on the album while I still had stitches. Tour in 4 days (sic)"

Blink are set to play UK dates this year, which will see them play the likes Glasgow's OVO Hydro, the SSE Arena, Belfast and London's O2 Arena.

See Blink-182's 2023 UK tour dates:

2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast

11th October London, The O2 Arena

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena

