Blink 182's Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together

17 June 2023, 18:15 | Updated: 17 June 2023, 18:25

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared their baby news
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared their baby news. Picture: 1. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ 2. Instagram/KourtneyKardash

By Jenny Mensah

The reality TV star broke the news with a call back to Blink 182's All The Small Things video by holding a sign in the crowd at their recent gig.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting a baby together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star (44) shared a video of her Instagram which, sees her hosting a poster with the words "Travis I'm Pregnant" on it during a Blink 182 gig.

The 47-year-old drummer then jumps off stage to celebrate the news with a kiss.

The stunt was a nod to Blink 182's All The Small Things video where a woman holds up a poster bearing the same message in the crowd.

blink-182 - All The Small Things (Official Music Video)

READ MORE: Facts about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney is believed to have gotten pregnant 10 months after stopping her IVF due to causing her to spiral into a deep depression and cause other health problems.

The rocker and the reality star tied the knot back in 2022, first getting pretend hitched in Las Vegas, before having a legal ceremony in California and eventually a luxurious weekend wedding celebration in May at L'Olivetta- a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney already shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with her ex-partner Scott Disick, 39.

Travis shares two children - Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48. He is also a step-father to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Blink-182 reunite for world tour and new album

READ MORE: Blink-182 announce return of Tom DeLonge and UK dates

More Music News

Arctic Monkeys press

Arctic Monkeys at London's Emirates Stadium: Stage times, support, tickets, travel and more

Arctic Monkeys

Alex Turner performs in 2023

Arctic Monkeys deliver a masterclass on the first of three shows at London's Emirates Stadium

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys in 2006 with press image inset

Why you need to let go of the old Arctic Monkeys...

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

Arctic Monkeys release extra tickets for London shows at Emirates Stadium

Arctic Monkeys