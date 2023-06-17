Blink 182's Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared their baby news. Picture: 1. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ 2. Instagram/KourtneyKardash

By Jenny Mensah

The reality TV star broke the news with a call back to Blink 182's All The Small Things video by holding a sign in the crowd at their recent gig.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting a baby together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star (44) shared a video of her Instagram which, sees her hosting a poster with the words "Travis I'm Pregnant" on it during a Blink 182 gig.

The 47-year-old drummer then jumps off stage to celebrate the news with a kiss.

The stunt was a nod to Blink 182's All The Small Things video where a woman holds up a poster bearing the same message in the crowd.

blink-182 - All The Small Things (Official Music Video)

Kourtney is believed to have gotten pregnant 10 months after stopping her IVF due to causing her to spiral into a deep depression and cause other health problems.

The rocker and the reality star tied the knot back in 2022, first getting pretend hitched in Las Vegas, before having a legal ceremony in California and eventually a luxurious weekend wedding celebration in May at L'Olivetta- a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney already shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with her ex-partner Scott Disick, 39.

Travis shares two children - Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48. He is also a step-father to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

