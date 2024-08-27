Will Bonehead part of the Oasis reunion?

On Air Now
27 August 2024, 16:52
The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion will take place in 2025, but who will join them on stage?
Oasis officially confirmed their reunion today (27th August) and their fans have been going wild ever since.
Liam and Noel Gallagher shared the details of OASIS LIVE '25 - which will see them play a series of reunion gigs in the UK and Ireland next year.
The shows - which will include huge shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park - will mark 16 years since the estranged brothers appeared together on stage since Noel quit the band just ahead of their Rock en Seine set in 2009.
The news has had the nation talking, but there's still a question mark as to who from the original line-up will join Noel and Liam on stage. Naturally, Bonehead's name has been trending ever since the news was released, but will he join them on their live dates?
Find out what we know so far below...
Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm Oasis’s long-awaited reunion for 2025
It's not yet certain whether Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs will join the Oasis reunion. Tuesday 27th August saw Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm their plans, and the band's co-founder and rhythm guitarist liked the announcement and commented with heart emojis.
Bonehead 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eFyX3jsFIJ— Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) August 27, 2024
There's no reports on whether he will join the band just yet, but the fans undoubtedly want Bonehead to be there. And there are some theories already surfacing as to why he will be...
One eagle-eyed fan noticed that Bonehead is the only other Oasis member who features in the announcement trailer, meaning surely he's set to take the stage with them?
Bonehead is gonna be a part of— Fog & Lime (@FogandLime) August 27, 2024
the Oasis reunion he’s the ONLY
other Oasis member in the trailer
video that they posted here!
pic.twitter.com/6yGqwugkWh
As for the man himself, what does he think? Speaking to Radio X about a reunion back in Christmas the rocker said he has his plectrums ready.
"Never say never, I would say," the musician said. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."
Asked if he would be part of the line-up himself, the star added: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes."
Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion
Oasis announce reunion
JULY 2025:
AUGUST 2025:
Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!