Will Bonehead part of the Oasis reunion?

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs with Liam and Noel Gallagher inset. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion will take place in 2025, but who will join them on stage?

Oasis officially confirmed their reunion today (27th August) and their fans have been going wild ever since.

Liam and Noel Gallagher shared the details of OASIS LIVE '25 - which will see them play a series of reunion gigs in the UK and Ireland next year.

The shows - which will include huge shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park - will mark 16 years since the estranged brothers appeared together on stage since Noel quit the band just ahead of their Rock en Seine set in 2009.

The news has had the nation talking, but there's still a question mark as to who from the original line-up will join Noel and Liam on stage. Naturally, Bonehead's name has been trending ever since the news was released, but will he join them on their live dates?

Find out what we know so far below...

Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm Oasis’s long-awaited reunion for 2025

Will Bonehead part of the Oasis reunion?

It's not yet certain whether Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs will join the Oasis reunion. Tuesday 27th August saw Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm their plans, and the band's co-founder and rhythm guitarist liked the announcement and commented with heart emojis.

Bonehead 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eFyX3jsFIJ — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) August 27, 2024

There's no reports on whether he will join the band just yet, but the fans undoubtedly want Bonehead to be there. And there are some theories already surfacing as to why he will be...

One eagle-eyed fan noticed that Bonehead is the only other Oasis member who features in the announcement trailer, meaning surely he's set to take the stage with them?

Bonehead is gonna be a part of

the Oasis reunion he’s the ONLY

other Oasis member in the trailer

video that they posted here!



pic.twitter.com/6yGqwugkWh — Fog & Lime (@FogandLime) August 27, 2024

As for the man himself, what does he think? Speaking to Radio X about a reunion back in Christmas the rocker said he has his plectrums ready.

"Never say never, I would say," the musician said. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

Asked if he would be part of the line-up himself, the star added: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes."

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

Oasis announce reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates:

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day from 8am IST via www.ticketmaster.ie .

Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!

