Liam Gallagher reveals which song he'd open with if Oasis reunited

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has answered the hypothetical question from a fan on social media.

Liam Gallagher has revealed that Rock 'N' Roll Star is the first song he'd perform if Oasis were to reunite and play live dates.

The Britpop band's former frontman was asked the question by a fan on X and said he'd opt for the opening track from their 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe.

Quizzed about the often talked about moment and asked which song he'd open with, the 51-year-old rocker simply replied "RNR star".

Despite being open to his fan's line of questioning, Liam Gallagher has said he wants to 'move on' from speculation surrounding an Oasis reunion and even hit former bandmate Andy Bell's comments that the band would "probably" reunite "at some point".

Taking to X, he wrote: "Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x".

When a fan pointed out that the guitarist was simply saying what Liam has himself said many times, he responded: "I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health" (sic).

The Supersonic singer's comments came after he was asked about an Oasis reunion on The Jonathan Ross Show and claimed he was "all good".

When the presenter said he read that Liam had begun speaking to his brother Noel, he said: "I haven't spoken to him. I haven't spoken to him for about 10 years," he added, before correcting himself: "Since 2009 I think."

When Ross opined that people might feel the estranged brothers are "missing out", Liam added: "Nah. I'm having a great time. Don't worry about it. I'm all good man."

When pressing him on the possibility of a reunion once more, asking "So that's not happening?" Liam joked: "Not this week, no."

Either way, fans will be watching Liam Gallagher play Rock 'N' Roll Star very soon as he embarks on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates this summer.

The Manchester legend promises to play the band's debut album in full as well as b-sides from the era.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on the dates and how to buy tickets.