Oasis reunion: The best memes and reactions so far

27 August 2024, 12:20 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 14:11

Liam and Noel Gallagher with their reunion quote inset
Liam and Noel Gallagher with their reunion quote inset. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion will take place in 2025 and the Internet has reacted accordingly...

Oasis have officially confirmed their reunion.

After speculation across the weekend, Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced the details of OASIS LIVE '25 - which will see them play a series of reunion gigs in the UK and Ireland next year.

The news comes 14 years and 364 days after Noel officially left the band and the dates - which will include huge shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park - will mark 16 years since the brothers have appeared together on stage.

Suffice to say, the news has delighted Oasis fans around the world, with people flocking to social media to share their banter-filled thoughts on the announcement.

Get some of the best memes and reactions here...

The Gallagher brothers' beloved Man City F.C. was among those who kicked-off (see what we did there?) the responses:

YouTuber Ellis Platten wrote: "THE WORLD HAS HEALED".

Many suggested that Ticketmaster would collapse under the weight of the demand.

This photo in particular was doing the rounds:

This fan however thinks it could still kick off between the warring brothers on stage:

Even some retail brands got in on the bants as John Lewis wrote: "We haven't had this many searches for bucket hats since we launched the website".

Lidl added: "This is the biggest comeback since the cheese twist".

Former footballer Paul Merson decided it was time to dust off some throwback footage of him shoehorning Oasis tracks into his punditry.

And this photo of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wearing Adidas hit just the right spot.

Another fan shared this sage advice from The 1979 frontman Matty Healy:

Josh Widdecombe didn't want to see tan Oasis reunion, unless it looked like this:

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!

