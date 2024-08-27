Oasis reunion: The best memes and reactions so far

Liam and Noel Gallagher with their reunion quote inset. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion will take place in 2025 and the Internet has reacted accordingly...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have officially confirmed their reunion.

After speculation across the weekend, Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced the details of OASIS LIVE '25 - which will see them play a series of reunion gigs in the UK and Ireland next year.

The news comes 14 years and 364 days after Noel officially left the band and the dates - which will include huge shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park - will mark 16 years since the brothers have appeared together on stage.

Suffice to say, the news has delighted Oasis fans around the world, with people flocking to social media to share their banter-filled thoughts on the announcement.

Get some of the best memes and reactions here...

The Gallagher brothers' beloved Man City F.C. was among those who kicked-off (see what we did there?) the responses:

YouTuber Ellis Platten wrote: "THE WORLD HAS HEALED".

THE WORLD HAS HEALED — Ellis Platten - AwayDays (@ellis_platten) August 27, 2024

Many suggested that Ticketmaster would collapse under the weight of the demand.

#Oasis - when the Ticketmaster site crashes … pic.twitter.com/KQzhWblaMs — Dame Lippy Pongstocking VC (VERY CROSS ) (@48notwrong) August 27, 2024

This photo in particular was doing the rounds:

This fan however thinks it could still kick off between the warring brothers on stage:

When you pay £500 for an Oasis ticket and they start leathering each other halfway through the first song pic.twitter.com/CCHFMySJtk — Joshua (@JSW1874) August 27, 2024

Even some retail brands got in on the bants as John Lewis wrote: "We haven't had this many searches for bucket hats since we launched the website".

We haven't had this many searches for bucket hats since we launched the website — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) August 27, 2024

Lidl added: "This is the biggest comeback since the cheese twist".

This is the biggest comeback since the cheese twist #Oasis — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) August 27, 2024

Former footballer Paul Merson decided it was time to dust off some throwback footage of him shoehorning Oasis tracks into his punditry.

And this photo of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wearing Adidas hit just the right spot.

Two tickets for The Oasis please pic.twitter.com/9kxPmFlHyb — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) August 26, 2024

Another fan shared this sage advice from The 1979 frontman Matty Healy:

“Grow up; headline Glastonbury”



Bringing this gem back following today’s Oasis rumour…. pic.twitter.com/k3CsDT6icQ — Wayne (@MrWayneyB) August 25, 2024

Josh Widdecombe didn't want to see tan Oasis reunion, unless it looked like this:

More to follow...

READ MORE:

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day from 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!

READ MORE: