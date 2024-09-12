Liam Gallagher says he called brother Noel first to end feud

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty, Simon Emmett, Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman revealed that he reached out to his older brother to bury the hatchet ahead of their reunion news.

Liam Gallagher has admitted he reached out to his estranged brother Noel first.

The pair made their millions of fans very happy when they announced their reunion with the Oasis Live '25 tour, but it has led many to question, who or what led the warring brothers back to each other?

Well, now you need wonder no more as one fan asked the Supersonic singer on social media who called who first, to which the rocker replied: "I called him but don’t tell anyone as I do t wont folk thinking I’m a soft lad and stuffs keep it between me n you cheers x"

I called him but don’t tell anyone as I do t wont folk thinking I’m a soft lad and stuffs keep it between me n you cheers x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 11, 2024

It seems that Liam did finally take Noel words seriously, after he sent out a public message to him back in 2023.

Speaking to Seattle station 98.9 KPNW while on a co-headline tour with Garbage back in June last year, he said: "Look, he's gonna have to call me. He's going to have to get somebody to call me, because he's been going on about it for the last f***ing 10 [years] or whatever it is and you know, he doesn't want it.

"He knows that neither of us are particularly interested in it. I know he doesn't want it. I'm very comfortable with what I'm doing. I couldn't give a flying f*** one way or the other, but he keeps going on about it and I'm like, 'OK well f***ing call us then."

Watch the interview clip below:

Noel Gallagher about an Oasis reunion and Liam Gallagher before Seattle gig



📹 989KPNW pic.twitter.com/WU2nfndn22 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 6, 2023

"Let's see what you've got to say," he went on. "You've made up all these imaginary ground rules over the years and told kids, 'It's happening. It's happening now. It's coming .It's definitely happening.' Blah blah blah. I dare him."

Then, looking directly into the camera to address his brother, Noel added: "I f***king dare you to call me. I dare you to call me. And you won't call me, because if you do call me and I go, 'Actually that's a good idea. Actually, that might work.'

"Then the arse falls out of his trousers, because then you've got to be in the same room as me and we both know how that ends up."

"So you call me. Stop tweeting. You're bigger than that. You're better than that."

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Meanwhile, fans are still eagerly waiting to find out if they've been successful in securing a chance to buy tickets to the Manchester band's two extra dates at Wembley Stadium.

The new shows, which are due to take place at the iconic venue on 27th and 28th September 2025, came after a "phenomenal demand" for tickets saw the band's run of shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin sell out on Saturday 31st August.

After sending out invitations to previously unsuccessful fans to enter a new ballot, Oasis have confirmed that successful applicants will receive an email from Oasismynet with their code no later than 9pm BST this Friday, 13th September with full details and timings for the upcoming sale.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025