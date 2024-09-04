Oasis add two reunion shows to London's Wembley Stadium due to "phenomenal public demand"

Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced more reunion dates. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have added two fresh dates at London's Wembley Stadium in September and released a statement on dynamic ticket pricing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have added two new UK dates to their 2025 reunion tour.

Their original string of shows sold out last Saturday (31st August), with the phenomenal demand meaning fans queued all day for the chance to buy tickets.

Now Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced more dates in London, with TWO new shows added at Wembley Stadium on 27th and 28th September 2025.

The tickets will be sold by a staggered invitation-only ballot process, offered initially to those who were not lucky in the sale last week.

Taking to social media this Wednesday (4th September), the Britpop legends explained: "Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

"Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow."

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

An official press release adds: "Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand. But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time."

Oasis' PR noted that over 10 million people from 158 countries joined the queue last Saturday.

"As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

"While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve."

The outtakes from Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher's reunion shoot. Picture: Simon Emmett

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

Oasis: the road to the reunion

READ MORE:

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

READ MORE: