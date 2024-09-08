When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium?

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam pose at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The details of the fresh ballot were confirmed for the two extra Wembley Stadium dates on Saturday evening and fans needed to know the answer to one question.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week saw Oasis add two extra Wembley dates to their reunion tour and on Saturday (7th September), they confirmed the full details of a fresh ticket ballot, which fans who previously tried for tickets would get first dibs for a chance to enter.

This morning, some hopefuls woke up to an email asking them to enter the ballot, and unsurprisingly there was a new qualifying question in order to register.

This time, the form asked: When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium?

It's a very fitting question that Oasis mega-fans will no doubt know the answer to, but be doubly certain of your answer below:

When did Oasis last play Wembley Stadium?

Oasis last played Wembley Stadium in 2009. The exact date was 12th July 2009 and it was on the Manchester band's Dig Out Your Soul tour.

See their setlist on the night below:

Rock 'n' Roll Star Lyla The Shock of the Lightning Roll With It Cigarettes & Alcohol To Be Where There's Life Waiting for the Rapture The Masterplan Songbird Slide Away Morning Glory My Big Mouth Half the World Away Whatever (Acoustic) I'm Outta Time Wonderwall Supersonic Live Forever

Encore:

19. Don't Look Back in Anger (Acoustic)

20. Falling Down

21. Champagne Supernova

22. I Am the Walrus

READ MORE:

What happens after you enter the Oasis Wembley ballot?

Some fans have reported on X that they have received another email confirming their ballot entry straight away. However others have had to wait longer.

Another shared a message which read: "Private Ballot winners will be contacted no later than 9pm BST on Friday 13th September.

Oasis Wembley ballot message. Picture: X.com

What did Oasis say about their Wembley ticket ballot?

What is a ticket ballot?

A ticket ballot usually refers to a process where individuals (or in some cases, groups) submit their details for a chance to obtain tickets to an event.

It's important to stress that an applicant who is successful in the ballot may not be successful in buying tickets during the sale; the ballot is there to offer a selected number of people the opportunity to buy tickets.

Ticket ballots are commonly used for events where demand exceeds supply - such as high-profile concerts (like the Oasis reunion) or sporting events - to ensure a fair distribution of tickets among interested parties. It is intended to prevent overcrowding and to provide a transparent way to allocate limited tickets.

Which other artists have used a ticket ballot in the past?

Aside from Oasis with their reunion show pre-sale - and the additional Wembley Stadium dates in September 2025 - a number of other high profile artists have used the ballot system in the past.

Madonna's London Palladium shows in January and February 2020 were sold via a ballot system, as was Led Zeppelin's landmark reunion show at the O2 in November 2012, which saw over a million people try and purchase just 20,000 tickets.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)