When does I'm A Celeb end? Get the date and time of the 2024 final plus what to expect

6 December 2024, 18:26 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 18:45
The ITV celebrity competition is almost at its climax, but what time does I'm A Celeb end & when is the final?
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in its final week with celeb campmates slowly leaving the jungle after facing the public vote.
There's been laughs, contraband, heartwarming conversations, singing, quite a bit of screaming and a LOT of critters, with the likes of Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Richard Coles and Oti Mabuse still in the show, but how long does I'm A Celeb go on for and when does it finish?
Find out everything we know about the climax of I'm A Celeb 2024, including when it ends, what time the final takes place, who's still in the jungle, when the Celebrity Cyclone will air and which celebs are tipped to win!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 finishes on Sunday 8th December 2024. The final will air from 9pm - 10.40pm and see a winner crowned as the King or Queen of the Jungle live on ITV and ITVX.
However, the official last ep of I'm A Celeb will be The Coming Out Show, with the date and time of this still to be announced.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! lasts a total of three weeks, airing from Sunday 17th November until Sunday 8th December.
At the time of this article's publish date, there's four more episodes left at the dates and times below:
After a double eviction on Thursday with Maura Higgins and Barry McGuigan departing, another celeb is expected to be voted off the island on Friday 6th December. The final four will then take part in the Celebrity Cyclone. Saturday 7th December will see another celebrity voted off, leaving the top three in the final on Sunday.
I'm a Celeb fans can expect to watch Celebrity Cylcone in the semi final on Saturday 7th December from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITVX.
See the latest "outright odds" for the winner of I'm A Celeb 2024 according to William Hill*
*Odds are up to date as of 6th December 2024 and are subject to change. Visit the William Hill website for the most up to date information.
Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle, winning I'm A Celebrity 2023.
