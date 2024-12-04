Vinnie Jones wishes he'd been in Peaky Blinders: "I thought I was made for that"

By Jenny Mensah

The footballer turned Hollywood hard man told The Chris Moyles Show that how he was made for the hit series.

Vinnie Jones wishes he was in Peaky Blinders.

The hit BBC gangster series, which starred Cillian Murphy and was inspired by a real-life Brummie gang who wore a peaked flat cap, ended in 2022 with a film on its way, but the footballer-turned-actor admits he wishes he'd "done" the show.

Jones, who is set to make his stage acting debut as Danny Driscoll in Only Fools and Horses The Musical, believes that there's some things he was "made for" and the period crime drama was one of them.

Speaking of his new role, he told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: "Yeah. I mean, Fools And Horses, it’s one of them where you look at it same as that Peaky Blinders. Obviously, I wish I would have done that, because I thought I was made for that as well. Some things you think you’re made for, you know?"

Vinnie Jones with Cillian Murphy as Peaky Blinders character Tommy Shelby. Picture: Radio X,BBC/ Peaky Blinders

The Snatch star went on: "I grew up with Only Fools And Horses, and when I was playing football, and you done all the magazines, it was like every footballer's favourite TV show! ‘What is it?’ ‘Only Fools And Horses.’ And here we are, you know, a few decades on, and I get asked to do it, and it's, you know, it's an honour.

"It is an absolute honour to do it. And look, we've had to put three more shows on the tickets have gone crazy!"

Vinnie's stint on Only Fools And Horses The Musical runs at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo from 17th December to 5th January.

Though the season is strictly limited to three weeks, due to "phenomenal demand" three extra performances have been added on 23rd December at 2.30pm, 30th December at 7.30pm and 5th January at 6pm.

The strictly limited three week season runs from 17 December – 5 January.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now from OnlyFoolsonStage.com.

Chris Moyles and Vinnie Jones on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Meanwhile, Netflix's Peaky Blinders movie is officially in production.

The much anticipated feature-length film, which will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as iconic Brummie gangster boss Tommy Shelby, has begun filming and more has been revealed about who joins him in the cast.

Cillian Murphy returns as Thomas Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie. Picture: Robert Viglasky

Confirmed for the much-anticipated Peaky Blinders film so far are the likes of Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission Impossible), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Help, This Is England) and Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack).

Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan will star in The Peaky Blinders film. Picture: Press/ Chianella James/ Getty/

Writer and producer Steven Knight, who created the original BBC series based on the real-life Brummie street gang, said: “I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

Joining Director Tom Harper and Writer and Producer Steve Wright on the film are producers: Patrick Holland, Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley and Executive Producers Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Caryn Mandabach and Andrew Warren.

