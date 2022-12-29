Martin Compston auditioned for role of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

The Line of Duty star has revealed he went for the same role as Cillian Murphy, but knew he didn't stand a chance against the Irish actor.

Martin Compston has recalled how he auditioned for Peaky Blinders, but admitted he wasn't any good at a Brummie accent.

The BBC series - which starred Cillian Murphy and came to a dramatic conclusion earlier this year, but it could have looked and sounded very different with Compston in the lead role.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Restless Natives podcast, which he co-hosts with Gordon Smart, he revealed: "I genuinely couldn’t just put on a Brummie accent now, I’m not good at accents. I actually went up for Peaky Blinders."

He went on: "I went for Tommy Shelby, thought I nailed the f***ng thing and Jed Mercurio who writes Line of Duty, he’s a Brummie so he recorded my lines for me and it was one of those moments where I was like, ‘I’ve got a shout’ and then my agents goes 'Cillian Murphy’s going for it.' So you just know you don’t ever follow up again ever."

Despite trying his hand at most things, Compston has revealed that he would never do stand-up because he would "crumble" if one of his jokes fell flat.

He revealed: "I was doing one of those documentary travel shows and I knew we were going to have to do a bit of comedy but I am not going to stage to tell a joke, that’s one thing I’m not doing. I said it’s my red line, it terrifies me."

When quizzed as to how he can stand in front of 60 or 70 actors and perform, he replied: "But again a camera can’t say anything back to you. Between action and cut I can switch off.

"Because what’s it like when a joke doesn't land? I’d crumble."

Meanwhile, Steven Knight recently revealed that the Peaky Blinders film should hit cinema screens in 2024.

"The film is definitely happening," he told the Daily Star. "I'm writing the script at the moment. I am in the process of writing.

"As soon as that's finished, we will go into production."

Cillian Murphy, 46, is set to reprise his role for the movie, and the creator is already looking forward to reuniting with the acclaimed actor.

He told the outlet: "It is phenomenal and he's a phenomenal actor and human being.

"It's fantastic to know he will be around for the film."

