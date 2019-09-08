The Peaky Blinders effect prompts record tourist visits to Birmingham

Peaky Blinders stars Harry Kirton, Cillian Murphy, Finn Cole and Paul Anderson. Picture: Press/ BBC's Peaky Blinders

According to reports, the city has experienced a record number of visits as fans of the hit series flock to experience the world of the Brummie gangsters.

The Peaky Blinders effect has seen Birmingham put on the map - with tourists from around the globe wanting to experience the show, which stars Cillian Murphy, first hand.

The West Midlands city, which serves as the backdrop to the hit BBC gangster series, has experienced record numbers when it came to visitors last year.

As reported by The Guardian, a record 42.8 million tourists visited Birmingham last year, with fans no doubt wanting to experience the place where the real-life Peaky Blinders gang were based from the 1890s-1930s.

Andrew Street, Mayor of the country said: "The Peaky effect is really gaining momentum here, with tours and events in the West Midlands selling out months in advance".

He added: "Record numbers of tourists are now visiting the region, with many people wanting to explore the places and stories associated with the show."

However, much of the TV series isn't actually shot in Birmingham, with the Liverpool and Manchester streets being used in place of the Black Country.

Meanwhile, the team behind Peaky Blinders have announced an official festival for 2019.

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will take place in September and combine music, fashion, theatre and a museum to offer fans an immersive event in the home of the real-life Brummie gang.

The festival - which is co-curated by Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, will take place over two days in the historic streets, factories and warehouses of Digbeth, Birmingham and include music from across five stages with Primal Scream, Slaves and Nadine Shah to perform.

The event will also host performances from Anna Calvi (who scores the series) Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Slaves plus features a DJ set from The Streets' frontman Mike Skinner - with a very special secret guest still to be announced.

If that wasn't exciting enough, Liam Gallagher has said he's in talks about a possible cameo the show

The former Oasis frontman teased he could be part of the Brummie series on Twitter this week, when a fan asked him what his plan is for today.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what his plans were for today (Thursday 5 September), the Shockwave singer replied: "Thought you’d never ask yeah I’m of to meet a man about a part in peaky blinders Why me Why not see ya".

Thought you’d never ask yeah I’m of to meet a man about a part in peaky blinders Why me Why not see ya — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 5, 2019

Quizzed by another if his Brummie accent is any good, he said: "It's biblical"

It’s biblical — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 5, 2019

