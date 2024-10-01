Peaky Blinders film: Production starts as first look photos shared

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders and with creator and writer Steven Knight. Picture: Robert Viglasky

By Jenny Mensah

The highly-anticipated feature-length version of the hit series is underway.

Netflix has confirmed that the Peaky Blinders movie is officially in production.

The much anticipated feature-length film, which will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as iconic 1900 Birmingham gangster boss Tommy Shelby, has begun filming.

Find out everything we know about the Peaking Blinders film so far, including when we can expect it to be released and who joins Cillian Murphy in the cast:

Cillian Murphy returns as Thomas Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie. Picture: Robert Viglasky

When is the Peaky Blinders film released?

There isn't an official release date for the Peaky Blinders film yet, but Netflix has confirmed that production has started on the much-anticipated series.

Who will be in the Peaky Blinders cast?

Joining Academy Award winning actor Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his role of Tommy Shelby, so far is Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission Impossible), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), with more yet to be announced.

Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan will star in The Peaky Blinders film. Picture: Press/ Chianella James/ Getty/

What can we expect from the Peaky Blinders film?

Netflix has teased that the the "plot and further casting remain tightly under wraps," but we do know that the film will be the "next chapter" of the series and will be set during World War II.

Director Tom Harper said: "There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary."

Writer and producer Steven Knight, who created the original BBC series based on the real-life Brummie street gang, said: “I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

Joining Director Tom Harper and Writer and Producer Steve Wright are producers: Patrick Holland, Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley and Executive Producers Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Caryn Mandabach and Andrew Warren.

Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight on set. Picture: Robert Viglasky

