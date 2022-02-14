Tom Holland missed out on Peaky Blinders role

Tom Holland auditioned for a part in Peaky Blinders. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The Spider-Man star revealed he once had an audition for the hit gangster series, but failed to score a role.

Tom Holland missed out on a role in Peaky Blinders.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star took part in a feature for LadBible, where he guessed the answers of a fan poll about him.

When it emerged fans thought he should star in the hit BBC series, the actor replied: "I actually auditioned for Peaky Blinders and I did not get the part".

While we could see Holland play a role in the Brummie drama, one show which came up as a bit of a shock was I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

"I actually would love to do that," he said about starring in the reality competition. "I find the eating stuff really difficult, that would not be fun, but I would be alright in the small spaces and good at the athletic challenges."

He added: "But I also have such a short temper and I am so impatient, so I would find some of the people in there very irritating."

Meanwhile, last month saw Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur in the series, hint that the sixth and final season of the show could be out very soon.

The actor was feeling nostalgic about the show ahead of its final season being released and shared a throwback memory, while letting slip it could be due out in February.

Sharing an image of himself and Cillian Murphy, who plays his brother and lead character Tommy Shelby - he wrote: "his is the first ever image of Tommy and Arthur. We picked these guns up for the first time 10 years ago, and next month we put them down for the last time!"

The star added: "Coming soon... PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 @peakyblindersseason6 thank you to our amazing fans for waiting and for the incredible love over the last decade".

Cillian Murphy also teased what to expect from the show's dark and "heavy" finale.

“I think it’s going to be very intense,” he told Rolling Stone magazine. “The word we keep using is ‘gothic’. Yeah, it’s going to be heavy!”

The actor, who stars in the series as lead character Tommy Shelby, also revealed that it was "strange" being on set without Helen McCrory, who sadly died of cancer in April 2021.

"We were just reeling throughout the whole thing," he told Esquire. "She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.

"The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn't for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it. But she was so private and so f***ing brave and courageous. She was inspirational."

He added: "People throw that word around, but she genuinely was. Her values, the way she dealt with her kids and Damian [Lewis, the actor, and McCrory's husband of 14 years]... She cares about everybody. She's really funny

and really cool, and she had this real warmth. She really cared. It's just... I still can't believe she's not here. It doesn't make sense."

"I've never lost anyone like that — who was young and a friend. It was very confusing. But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person."

