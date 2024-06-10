When does The Umbrella Academy season 4 start?

The Umbrella Academy returns this summer. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

The fourth and final season of the hit Netflix series is almost set to premiere on Netflix. Watch its official trailer and get everything we know here.

The Umbrella Academy is set to return to Netflix for its fourth and final season and Netflix has been dropping hints on what to expect.

The comic book adaptation - starring Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore - comes back to the streaming giant for one more instalment as the Hargreaves siblings reunite to save the world.

There's no doubt set to be plenty of shenanigans in store, but what can we expect from The Umbrella Academy season four and when is it out on Netflix?

When does The Umbrella Academy season 4 start?

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix on 8th August 2024.

Is there a trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Watch the most recent trailer for The Umbrella Academy 4, which sees the gang reunite for "the final timeline".

Watch the trailer for the final season of Umbrella Academy

What will The Umbrella Academy season 4 be about?

The six episode titles of The Umbrella Academy season fouyr have already been released and they are as cryptic as ever. However, Netflix's Tudum have released them with helpful 'log lines' which gives us a bit more of a clue of what to expect in the episode.

Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want

- Who doesn't love a good birthday party?

Episode 2: Jean and Gene

They both wear the pants in the relationship

Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl

Two paths cross, one squid enters.

Episode 4: The Cleanse

Theres not enough sage in the universe, apparently

Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days

The Hargreeves siblings find themselves doing the impossible: teaming up with their father.

Episode 6: End of the Beginning

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger … right?

Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves, teased of the upcoming series: "[It’s] really, really packed with classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to," adding: "There’s some unbelievable new characters and villains that are super exciting."

Aidan Gallagher stars as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Who's in the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 4?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Also joining in the final season is Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

Will there be a season 5 of The Umbrella Academy?

No. Sadly season 4 will be the last instalment of the Netflix show.