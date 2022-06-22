Elliot Page says transitioning has "improved my life drastically"

Elliot Page has talked about his life after transitioning. Picture: Imagespace/Alamy Live News

The Umbrella Academy actor believes transitioning has bettered him in every facet of his life, but admits the criticism can be overwhelming.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Elliot Page says transitioning has improved his life drastically

The Umbrella Academy actor - who came out as trans in December 2020 - urged people who have been negative about his transition to simply look at the positive impact it's had on his own happiness.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said: "I think it's made me better in so many facets. As a person, as a friend, and in relationships...

"It's improved my life drastically, and I hope that people who do have an issue with me could try and hear that and embrace that on some level."

READ MORE: Elliot Page shares joyful milestone with shirtless pool photo of "first pool trunks"

Although the 35-year-old star is "grateful" for the support he's received from his loved ones, he admitted that the negative feedback online can be "overwhelming".

"What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary, is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel," he added.

"I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time. That's really what I'm focusing on and embracing the most."

Thinking about the criticism and ridicule he's face, he added: "Of course, some moments can be overwhelming. I feel like it's so unfortunate because we're all on the same team here, you know?

"Whether you're trans, non-binary, cis, we all have these expectations and these limits and constraints... To me it would be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we all are."

READ MORE: Elliot Page gives first interview since coming out as trans with TIME magazine cover

Page also revealed how collaborative the third season of The Umbrella Academy was, as he played a big role in his character Vanya Hargreeves - now Viktor - also transitioning on screen.

He said: "When we first talked about it, [creator Steve Blackman] seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show."

They also worked with trans author and journalist Thomas Page McGee, and Elliot noted how he "came on board and helped out".

He gushed: "I feel proud of it and I'm excited for people to see it."

READ MORE - Sir Ian McKellen praises Elliot Page for coming out as trans

If you have been affected by the themes in this story, please seek advice from the helplines below:

Trans Helpline

www.trans.ac.uk

Tel: 0300 330 0630

Transgender Support

transgender-trend.com

Mermaids

mermaidsuk.org.uk

Lesbian, Gay, Bi & Trans advice at Support U

https://www.supportu.org.uk/