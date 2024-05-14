THE BOYS season 4, release date, trailer, cast & more

THE BOYS returns for season 4 in summer 2024. Picture: YouTube/Amazon Video

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything we know about the fourth instalment of the Amazon Video series so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

THE BOYS is the macabre and bloody superhero show with a twist, which first captured the hearts of its audiences back in 2019.

The dark and twisted series - which stars the likes of Karl Urban, Anthony Starr and Erin Moriaty - is set to return for a fourth season and show runners have shared an official trailer and release date as well as news on the future of the show.

Find out everything we know about THE BOYS season 4 so far, including when it's released, who returns in the cast, what to expect and how to watch it.

The Boys season 4 trailer

When is The Boys 4 out on Amazon Prime?

The Boys season 4 will premiere on 13th June 2024, where it will debut with a three episodes.

It will then air weekly thereafter with the season finale premiering on 18th July 2024.

Who stars in The Boys season 4?

The Boys 4 will see the return of Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriaty as Starlight, Chase Crawford as The Deep, Dominque McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Aya Cash as Stormfront, Tomer Capon as Frenchie and more.

Season 4 of the hit show also welcomes Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

What can we expect from The Boys season 4?

As detailed in a synopsis from Amazon Video: "In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

How can I watch the The Boys?

The Boys is available to stream online with an Amazon Prime membership.

Is The Boys returning for season 5?

Yes, Amazon video announced on Tuesday 14th May that the show has already been confirmed for a 5th season.

Watch their announcement video below:

The Boys renewed for season 5

THE BOYS season 4 is out on 13th June 2024.

Seasons 1, 2 & 3 of THE BOYS are available to stream on Amazon Prime now.