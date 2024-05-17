The Gathering soundtrack: Every song played in the new thriller TV series
17 May 2024, 18:15
The latest thriller to take the UK by storm comes with equally brilliant music. Find out every song that's played on the series here.
The Gathering is the latest series to take the nation hold.
The Channel 4 thriller, created by the team behind Line of Duty - follows teenagers from different backgrounds living in Merseyside who become suspects in an assault case, which occurs at an illegal beach rave.
The drama - which stars Saltburn's Sadie Soverall, Eva Morgan, Vinette Robinson and Rochard Coyle - has been getting plenty of attention for its storyline and music, with plenty of audiences debating its ending as well as searching for its soundtrack.
Find out about all the songs which feature in the six episode series below and how you can listen.
Watch the trailer for The Gathering:
Watch the trailer for The Gathering
See every song that appears in The Gathering, spoiler-free below:
What's on The Gathering soundtrack?
- Bree Runaway – That Girl
- Wesley Joseph – Thilla
- P3Lz – Sell Out
- Aitch (feat. AJ Tracey) – Rain
- Obongjayar – Just Cool
- George FitzGerald & Lil Silva – Roll Back
- P3Lz – Closure
- Aystar – Opps
- Shygirl – Honey
- Obongjayar – I Wish It Was Me
- Jockstrap – Concrete Over Water
- Roll The Dice (feat. Glasser) – Elevate
- Chromatics – Shadow
- Alvvays – Dreams Tonite
- Nour – Wana
- Gesaffelstein (feat. HAIM) – So Bad
- Flohio – Highest
- Patrick Watson – Lost With You
- Sam Wise – Towndown
- Inner City – Big Fun
- TSHA (feat. Clementine Douglas) – Dancing In The Shadows
- TSHA – Giving Up
- Bicep – Water
- Glasser – Mirrorage (Lindstøm Remix)
- Babeheaven – Your Love
- Kllo – Nylon
- Lea Sen – I Feel Like I’m Blue
- Taxi Kebab – Ardina
- Rosie Lowe – Lifeline
- Blood Orange – Charcoal Baby
- FKA Twigs – Sad Day
- Synkro – Body Close
- Bicep – Fir
- Overmono – Is U
- Bicep – Waterfall
Listen to an unofficial playlist created featuring some of the tracks here:
The Gathering is available to stream on Channel 4 now.
