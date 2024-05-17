The Gathering soundtrack: Every song played in the new thriller TV series

The latest thriller to take the UK by storm comes with equally brilliant music. Find out every song that's played on the series here.

The Gathering is the latest series to take the nation hold.

The Channel 4 thriller, created by the team behind Line of Duty - follows teenagers from different backgrounds living in Merseyside who become suspects in an assault case, which occurs at an illegal beach rave.

The drama - which stars Saltburn's Sadie Soverall, Eva Morgan, Vinette Robinson and Rochard Coyle - has been getting plenty of attention for its storyline and music, with plenty of audiences debating its ending as well as searching for its soundtrack.

Find out about all the songs which feature in the six episode series below and how you can listen.

Watch the trailer for The Gathering:

See every song that appears in The Gathering, spoiler-free below:

What's on The Gathering soundtrack?

Bree Runaway – That Girl

Wesley Joseph – Thilla

P3Lz – Sell Out

Aitch (feat. AJ Tracey) – Rain

Obongjayar – Just Cool

George FitzGerald & Lil Silva – Roll Back

P3Lz – Closure

Aystar – Opps

Shygirl – Honey

Obongjayar – I Wish It Was Me

Jockstrap – Concrete Over Water

Roll The Dice (feat. Glasser) – Elevate

Chromatics – Shadow

Alvvays – Dreams Tonite

Nour – Wana

Gesaffelstein (feat. HAIM) – So Bad

Flohio – Highest

Patrick Watson – Lost With You

Sam Wise – Towndown

Inner City – Big Fun

TSHA (feat. Clementine Douglas) – Dancing In The Shadows

TSHA – Giving Up

Bicep – Water

Glasser – Mirrorage (Lindstøm Remix)

Babeheaven – Your Love

Kllo – Nylon

Lea Sen – I Feel Like I’m Blue

Taxi Kebab – Ardina

Rosie Lowe – Lifeline

Blood Orange – Charcoal Baby

FKA Twigs – Sad Day

Synkro – Body Close

Bicep – Fir

Overmono – Is U

Bicep – Waterfall

Listen to an unofficial playlist created featuring some of the tracks here:

The Gathering is available to stream on Channel 4 now.