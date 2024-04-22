Fallout soundtrack: All the songs from season one of the Prime Video TV series

By Jenny Mensah

The adaptation of the much-loved video game premiered on the streamer earlier this month.

Amazon Prime unleashed Fallout on its streaming platform this month, much to the delight of gamers and boxset addicts alike.

The series, which is adapted from the much-loved iconic video game, has already received high praise for its portrayal of the world of Fallout - especially when it comes to its look, feel and sound.

And much of that has to do with its soundtrack, which has sent music fans searching for the soundtrack, seeing the likes of Nat King Cole and Dinah Washington witnessing a boost in streams.

So what's on the Fallout soundtrack for the Prime Video series? And where can you find it? Find out below...

Fallout TV series soundtrack:

Season 1

Episode 1:

Orange Colored Sky - Nat King Cole

Don’t Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes - Perry Como

Who Do You Suppose - Connie Conway

Some Enchanted Evening - The Castells

Start It Slow - Mari Jones

Keep That Coffee Hot - Scatman Crothers

A Nervous Kiss - Carl Coccomo

So Doggone Lonesome - Johnny Cash

All Over Again - Johnny Cash

Brighter Side - Connie Conway

Crawl Out Through The Fallout - Sheldon Allman

Episode 2:

Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall - The Ink Spots featuring Ella Fitzgerald

Don't Fence Me In - Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

It's A Man - Betty Hutton

I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire - The Ink Spots

Stream songs from the Fallout soundtrack below:

Episode 3:

Maybe - The Ink Spots

We'll Meet Again - The Ink Spots

Tweedle-Dee - LaVern Baker

In The Mood - Glenn Miller Orchestra

Act Naturally - Buck Owens And The Buckaroos

Episode 4:

Let's Go Sunning - Jack Shaindlin

It Ain't The Meat It's The Motion - The Swallows

Journey Into Melody – Sam Fonteyn

I Can Dream Can't I? - The Andrews Sisters

Episode 5:

Henry - The Jet Tones

Robin In The Pine - Bonnie Guitar

Ladyfingers - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

What A Difference A Day Made - Dinah Washington

It's Just A Matter Of Time - Brook Benton

Episode 6:

The Theme From A Summer Place – Percy Faith

Lonely Hours – Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite Hawks

Summer in Love – I Marc 4

Give Me the Simple Life – June Christy

Skitter Skatter – Metrotones

Episode 7:

I'm Tickled Pink - Jack Shaindlin

Sixteen Tons - Merle Travis

Only You - The Platters

What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington

You're Everything - The Danleers

From The First Hello To the Last Goodbye - Jane Morgan

Episode 8:

I Don't Want To See Tomorrow - Nat King Cole

We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, And Me) - The Ink Spots

A synopsis from Prime Video explains: "Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more."