Fallout soundtrack: All the songs from season one of the Prime Video TV series
22 April 2024, 15:56 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 16:30
Fallout is available to stream now.
The adaptation of the much-loved video game premiered on the streamer earlier this month.
Amazon Prime unleashed Fallout on its streaming platform this month, much to the delight of gamers and boxset addicts alike.
The series, which is adapted from the much-loved iconic video game, has already received high praise for its portrayal of the world of
Fallout - especially when it comes to its look, feel and sound.
And much of that has to do with its soundtrack, which has sent music fans searching for the soundtrack, seeing the likes of Nat King Cole and Dinah Washington witnessing a boost in streams.
So what's on the Fallout soundtrack for the Prime Video series? And where can you find it? Find out below...
Fallout TV series soundtrack: Season 1 Episode 1: Orange Colored Sky - Nat King Cole Don’t Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes - Perry Como Who Do You Suppose - Connie Conway Some Enchanted Evening - The Castells Start It Slow - Mari Jones Keep That Coffee Hot - Scatman Crothers A Nervous Kiss - Carl Coccomo So Doggone Lonesome - Johnny Cash All Over Again - Johnny Cash Brighter Side - Connie Conway Crawl Out Through The Fallout - Sheldon Allman Episode 2:
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall - The Ink Spots featuring Ella Fitzgerald Don't Fence Me In - Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters It's A Man - Betty Hutton I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire - The Ink Spots
Stream songs from the Fallout soundtrack below:
Episode 3: Maybe - The Ink Spots We'll Meet Again - The Ink Spots Tweedle-Dee - LaVern Baker In The Mood - Glenn Miller Orchestra Act Naturally - Buck Owens And The Buckaroos Episode 4:
Let's Go Sunning - Jack Shaindlin It Ain't The Meat It's The Motion - The Swallows Journey Into Melody – Sam Fonteyn I Can Dream Can't I? - The Andrews Sisters
Ella Purnell stars as Lucy MacLean in Fallout.
Episode 5: Henry - The Jet Tones Robin In The Pine - Bonnie Guitar Ladyfingers - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass What A Difference A Day Made - Dinah Washington It's Just A Matter Of Time - Brook Benton Episode 6: The Theme From A Summer Place – Percy Faith Lonely Hours – Gene Armstrong and His Texas Nite Hawks Summer in Love – I Marc 4 Give Me the Simple Life – June Christy Skitter Skatter – Metrotones Lonely Hours - Gene Armstrong & His Texas Nite Hawks Episode 7: I'm Tickled Pink - Jack Shaindlin Sixteen Tons - Merle Travis Only You - The Platters What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington You're Everything - The Danleers From The First Hello To the Last Goodbye - Jane Morgan Episode 8:
I Don't Want To See Tomorrow - Nat King Cole We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, And Me) - The Ink Spots
A synopsis from Prime Video explains: "Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more."
