Tony Bellew: age, wife, children, Instagram & more

Tony Bellew is one of the latest celebrities to enter the I'm A Celebrity 2023 jungle. Picture: ITV/Press

By Radio X

The former boxing champ has entered I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Find out more about the star including his age, wife, kids and more.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another year and things are getting spiced up by the arrival of two new contestants. Alongside champion horse racer Frankie Dettori, the campmates will be joined by former boxer Tony Bellew.

The duo will join Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix and Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn in taking on some gruelling challenges.

Find out more about Tony Bellew, including his age, wife, height and children below.

How old is Tony Bellew?

Anthony Lewis Bellew was born on 30th November 1982, making him 40 years old at the time of writing this article.

Where is Tony Bellew from?

Bellew was born in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, before moving to Wavertree. He says of his time in the I'm A Celeb camp: "People will portray me as something I am not because of the profession I have had. I am just a normal person."

What is Tony Bellew famous for?

Bellew is a former professional boxer who held the WBC cruiserweight title from 2016 to 2017. He also held the European cruiserweight title from 2015 to 2016. He retired from boxing in November 2018 and became a commentator on the sport.

Tony has also enjoyed a short acting career, appearing in the films Creed and Creed III as "Pretty" Ricky Conlan.

What height is Tony Bellew?

The boxer is 6 feet 3 inches tall (that's 191 cm, with a reach of 74 inches (188 cm) - which will be interesting when Tony is up for challenges alongside fellow newcomer Frankie Dettori, who is just 5 foot 4.

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Tony Bellew is married to Rachael Roberts, and wed at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire in 2018. He claims Racheal is the reason he's appearing on I'm A Celebrity: "It is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus whotalked me around to doing it."

Tony Bellew with his wife Racheal and family at the premiere of Creed in 2016. Picture: Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

Does Tony Bellew have children?

Bellew has three children with Rachael named Corey, Cobey and Carter.

What is Tony Bellew's Instagram?

You can find Tony Bellew on Instagram at @tonybellew.

What has Tony Bellew said about being on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?

Tony says of appearing on the show: "I don’t think of myself as a celebrity and I will never back down or give in. I hope my sporting competitiveness will kick in. Imagine if it’s your fault if people aren’t eating?

"The boxing fraternity is a strange world. Everyone has an opinion but those who know me know I am genuine. But family members will be shocked as this is something I would never normally do.”

"I want to come in for the experience and leave a little bit of a trail for my kids who will be able to say: ‘My dad did that’. And it is my children who motivate me. The biggest incentive is to make them proud.

“I am hoping to overcome my fears. I’m sure I will learn a lot about myself.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.