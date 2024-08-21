Nöthin’ But A Good Time: Watch the trailer for the new '80s hair metal docuseries

Skid Row in 1989. Picture: Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Paramount + documentary series will tell the story of the '80s LA hair metal scene.

A new music documentary is on its way and its set to thrill audiences and music fans.

Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal is coming to Paramount+ next month - and as the title suggests - it will chart the hair metal era and its birth in 1980s Los Angeles.

Watch the trailer and find out more about the docuseries below, including when its released, what it will be about and who you can expect to see as a talking head.

Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal | Official Trailer | Paramount+

When is Nöthin’ But A Good Time released?

Nöthin’ But A Good Time will premiere on Paramount + on 17th September in the US, before it's released internationally a day later.

Who features in Nöthin’ But A Good Time and what will it be about?

The three-part docuseries - which is based on the book of the same name by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock - promises to tell the "uncensored story of '80s hair metal". It will feature some of the era's biggest players, including Poison, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, Skid Row, Quiet Riot, and W.A.S.P.

Though the start of the trailer makes the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll look mighty fun, it also will no doubt look at the pitfalls and tragedies that came along with it.

The show will feature contributions and interviews from the likes of Poison's Bret Michaels, Skid Row's Dave 'Snake' Sabo, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, W.A.S.P drummer Steve Riley, L.A Guns' Tracii Guns, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Jackass' Steve-O and more.

The series is also helmed by Jeff Tremaine, the director of the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.

Nothin But A Good Time poster. Picture: Paramount+

How can you watch Nöthin’ But A Good Time?

Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal will be available to watch on Paramount+, which you can stream or subscribe to here.

Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Meta premieres on Paramount+ from 17th September in the US and the 18th September everywhere else.

