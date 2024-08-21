Nöthin’ But A Good Time: Watch the trailer for the new '80s hair metal docuseries

21 August 2024, 19:37 | Updated: 21 August 2024, 19:42

Skid Row in 1989
Skid Row in 1989. Picture: Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Paramount + documentary series will tell the story of the '80s LA hair metal scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new music documentary is on its way and its set to thrill audiences and music fans.

Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal is coming to Paramount+ next month - and as the title suggests - it will chart the hair metal era and its birth in 1980s Los Angeles.

Watch the trailer and find out more about the docuseries below, including when its released, what it will be about and who you can expect to see as a talking head.

Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal | Official Trailer | Paramount+

When is Nöthin’ But A Good Time released?

Nöthin’ But A Good Time will premiere on Paramount + on 17th September in the US, before it's released internationally a day later.

READ MORE:

Who features in Nöthin’ But A Good Time and what will it be about?

The three-part docuseries - which is based on the book of the same name by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock - promises to tell the "uncensored story of '80s hair metal". It will feature some of the era's biggest players, including Poison, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, Skid Row, Quiet Riot, and W.A.S.P.

Though the start of the trailer makes the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll look mighty fun, it also will no doubt look at the pitfalls and tragedies that came along with it.

The show will feature contributions and interviews from the likes of Poison's Bret Michaels, Skid Row's Dave 'Snake' Sabo, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, W.A.S.P drummer Steve Riley, L.A Guns' Tracii Guns, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Jackass' Steve-O and more.

The series is also helmed by Jeff Tremaine, the director of the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.

Nothin But A Good Time poster
Nothin But A Good Time poster. Picture: Paramount+

How can you watch Nöthin’ But A Good Time?

Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal will be available to watch on Paramount+, which you can stream or subscribe to here.

Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Meta premieres on Paramount+ from 17th September in the US and the 18th September everywhere else.

READ MORE:

Motley Crue - The Dirt trailer

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Barry Keoghan features in Man United's new Adidas kit advert

Barry Keoghan teams up with Man Utd for Adidas kit launch advert featuring Born Slippy

Multiple people charged in connection with Matthew Perry's overdose death - US media

Queen guitarist Brian May with his beloved badgers inset

Brian May to front one-off documentary on badger culling

Queen

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Great music videos: November Rain, Sledgehammer, Ashes To Ashes and Another Brick In The Wall.

The 10 greatest Classic Rock music videos

The Kooks - Seaside live at On The Beach

Coldplay play Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage in 2024

When is Glastonbury 2025, can you register and when do tickets go on sale?

1.2 million fans watch The Rolling Stones play Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 February 2006

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Kate Nash - Foundations live at On The Beach

Blur: Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree; and the Oasis line-up that recorded Roll With It: Alan White, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and Noel Gallagher.

Blur Vs Oasis: The true story of the Battle Of Britpop

Oasis

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters