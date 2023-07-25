Slash doesn't want a "f***ing bulls****" Guns N' Roses biopic

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist has said films about rock stars freak him out and are fabricated and over-exaggerated.

Slash isn't keen on a Guns N'Roses biopic.

The legendary guitarist is currently on a world tour as part of the band's classic line-up with frontman Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan and more.

The Hollywood rockers are known for their famous line-up changes, bust-ups and near-death experiences, so undoubtedly have plenty of stories to tell, but the guitarist has no desire to see their lives portrayed on the screen.

Asked by Yahoo Music if fans could expect a film about the band any time soon like Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody or Motley Crue movie The Dirt, he said: "I just don't see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future. … I've just never been able to envision how you're gonna get it [right].

"It’s one thing to try and find actors who represent the people in the band, but the other thing is with all the sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kind of stuff."

The Welcome To The Jungle rocker added: "It's always some fabricated, over-exaggerated, f***ing bulls***; it’s very rare that you see a movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don't even wanna be a part of all that.

"I just don't think that it would be done real justice. I've seen a lot of bad [biopics] and they freak me out. … I think the best ones are the ones that are a story that's almost fictional — that are based off of somebody."

Slash has also worked with Demi Lovato on her rock album, Revamped, which sees them give their biggest tracks a rock face-lift, and he revealed the pair bonded over their shared struggles with addiction.

“She and I know each other because we're both… we've been through that,” says Slash. “We were introduced a long time ago and we had that relate to — we were both struggling addicts and all that. … I'd been sober for a little while and she was still struggling a little bit, having just gone through a relapse.

"And then I talked to her just post-that, and she was sort of trying to get it back together and whatnot. That's how we initially started sort of talking, and she's just really cool and she's a really intelligent and talented girl. And so, we’ve just been friends ever since then.”

Slash also admitted that the star has offered up vocals on his sixth solo album in 2024, adding: "It's been totally under wraps, but it's definitely coming out next year. … There's not really much more to tell you at this point, but [Lovato and I] definitely recorded something."

Slash celebrated his 58th Birthday this week (23rd July) and the day before, he was serenaded with a chorus of Happy Birthday on stage by crowds at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

The band later shared the clip of the magic moment on Instagram, with the caption: "Let’s hear it for the one and only, legendary Slash! Happy F’N’ birthday".

Guns N' Roses have wrapped up the European leg of their tour and will had back to North America for shows which kick off on 5th August at Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, Canada.

