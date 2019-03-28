Watch Machine Gun Kelly transform into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee for The Dirt

28 March 2019, 12:52 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 12:55

The rapper and actor, who stars as the Mötley Crüe drummer in Netflix's The Dirt, has shared a video of his gruelling transformation.

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a video which shows his epic transformation into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, which he had to endure for 4 months straight.

The US rapper and actor plays the infamous drummer in Netflix's The Dirt, which chronicles the life and times of the iconic 80s hair metal rock band.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the daily make-up routine he endured for four months straight, which involved having his body sprayed to cover his tattoos, before having Tommy Lee's own inkings painted on top.

Watch the sped-up video above, which was shared from the Bad Thing rapper's account and captioned: "This process was everyday for 4 months straight filming The Dirt, and even longer when we had to add Tommy’s tattoos. go watch The Dirt on @netflix !!"

Watch the official trailer for The Dirt below:

READ MORE: How old was Vince Neil's daughter Skylar when she died and what type of cancer did she have?

Meanwhile, this week it was reported that Mötley Crüe and Netflix are reportedly being sued for $1.8m by a crew member who is believed to have sustained life-changing injuries after he was electrocuted while working on set for the film.

According to the New Orleans Advocate a Louis DiVincenti believes Netflix and the Girls Girls Girls rockers - who are the film's producers - are "liable for the production’s failure to address electrical hazards near the Munch Factory restaurant in the Lower Garden District."

The outlet adds that a power line left the crew member with second and third degree burns on over half of his body, which led to the amputation of his right foot.

According to reports, DiVincenti - who is being represented by attorneys Carisa German-Oden, Joseph Miller and Benjamin Saunders of Mandeville - believes the production team should be held responsible for his injuries, which he is still suffering from a year on

READ MORE: How old is Nikki Sixx, how many children does the Mötley Crüe bassist have and is he married?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Tommy Lee's second wife was actress, Heather Locklear

When was Tommy Lee married to Heather Locklear and when was his wedding to Pamela Anderson?
Taron Egerton has a night out with Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne

WATCH: Taron Egerton finally went for drinks with Chris and Dom!
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve season 2

When is Killing Eve season 2 released in the UK, who’s in the cast with Jodie Comer & what will happen this series?

BAFTA TV Awards: Killing Eve leads the way and will take on Bodyguard for best drama
John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance in Pulp Fiction (1994)

WATCH: When Quentin Tarantino dad-danced on the set of Pulp Fiction

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher and his daughter Molly Moorish

PHOTO: Liam Gallagher celebrates daughter Molly Moorish's 21st birthday

Liam Gallagher

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics in 2018

When is Kelly Jones touring; 2019 solo tour dates, events & ticket info

Stereophonics

Buddy Holly in 1958 and Roy Orbison in 1965

Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison’s joint hologram tour: UK dates, tickets & more info
Freddie Mercury impersonator at Paul McCartney's Chile gig

WATCH: Freddie Mercury impersonator wins over Paul McCartney fans at gig

Queen

Mötley Crüe in 1984

The Dirt crew member is suing Netflix & Mötley Crüe after being electrocuted on set
Elton John performs in 1970

Elton John autobiography: Title, cover, release date & more