Watch Machine Gun Kelly transform into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee for The Dirt

The rapper and actor, who stars as the Mötley Crüe drummer in Netflix's The Dirt, has shared a video of his gruelling transformation.

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a video which shows his epic transformation into Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, which he had to endure for 4 months straight.

The US rapper and actor plays the infamous drummer in Netflix's The Dirt, which chronicles the life and times of the iconic 80s hair metal rock band.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the daily make-up routine he endured for four months straight, which involved having his body sprayed to cover his tattoos, before having Tommy Lee's own inkings painted on top.

Watch the sped-up video above, which was shared from the Bad Thing rapper's account and captioned: "This process was everyday for 4 months straight filming The Dirt, and even longer when we had to add Tommy’s tattoos. go watch The Dirt on @netflix !!"

Watch the official trailer for The Dirt below:

Meanwhile, this week it was reported that Mötley Crüe and Netflix are reportedly being sued for $1.8m by a crew member who is believed to have sustained life-changing injuries after he was electrocuted while working on set for the film.

According to the New Orleans Advocate a Louis DiVincenti believes Netflix and the Girls Girls Girls rockers - who are the film's producers - are "liable for the production’s failure to address electrical hazards near the Munch Factory restaurant in the Lower Garden District."

The outlet adds that a power line left the crew member with second and third degree burns on over half of his body, which led to the amputation of his right foot.

According to reports, DiVincenti - who is being represented by attorneys Carisa German-Oden, Joseph Miller and Benjamin Saunders of Mandeville - believes the production team should be held responsible for his injuries, which he is still suffering from a year on

