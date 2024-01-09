Love Island All Stars cast: See the 2024 line-up of who's returning to the villa

On Air Now
9 January 2024, 14:53
A special All Stars season of the ITV dating show is launching this month. Find out who's returning to the villa and what to expect.
After plenty of teasing, it's been confirmed that a special All Star season of Love Island is set to hit our TV screens this month.
The reality TV dating show - which sees young hopefuls find love in a sun-soaked villa - is returning for a special winter version with some of its best cast over the years.
Love Island All Stars will see a bevvy of now-celeb hopefuls re-enter the villa in the hopes of finding romance or settling old scores.
So who will be in Love Island All Stars? Find out who you can expect on your screens in 2024 , what season they were from and what they are looking to find on the show.
Meet the Love Island all stars
Messy Mitch set for return to the villa