Love Island All Stars cast: See the 2024 line-up of who's returning to the villa

9 January 2024, 14:53

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revealed
The Love Island All Stars cast has been revealed.

By Jenny Mensah

A special All Stars season of the ITV dating show is launching this month. Find out who's returning to the villa and what to expect.

After plenty of teasing, it's been confirmed that a special All Star season of Love Island is set to hit our TV screens this month.

The reality TV dating show - which sees young hopefuls find love in a sun-soaked villa - is returning for a special winter version with some of its best cast over the years.

Love Island All Stars will see a bevvy of now-celeb hopefuls re-enter the villa in the hopes of finding romance or settling old scores.

So who will be in Love Island All Stars? Find out who you can expect on your screens in 2024 , what season they were from and what they are looking to find on the show.

Meet the Love Island all stars

Who will be in Love Island All Stars?

  • Georgia Harrison (29) - Series 3
  • Chris Taylor (33) - Series 5
  • Kaz Kamwi - (29) - Series 7
  • Toby Aromolaran (24) - Series 7
  • Georgia Steel (25) - Series
  • Anton Danyluk (29) - Series 5
  • Hannah Elizabeth (33) - Series 1
  • Jake Cornish (26) - Series 7
  • Liberty Poole (24) - Series 7
  • Demi Jones (25) - Series 6
  • Luis Morrison (29) - Series 1
  • Mitchel Taylor (27) - Series 10

Messy Mitch set for return to the villa

When does Love Island All Stars start?

  • Love Island starts on Monday 15th January on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV at 9pm.

Will there be bombshells in Love Island All Stars?

  • There's likely to be bombshells for Love Island All Stars, with past contestants still rumoured to enter the villa, but according to the Daily Mirror, there won't be a much-loved Casa Amor segment.

