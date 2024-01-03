The Traitors UK series 2 contestants: Meet the cast of 2024

The cast of The Traitors season 2 has been revealed. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

By Jenny Mensah

The hit reality game show is set to return for a second series with Claudia Winkleman as its host.

The Traitors has returned for a second UK season this week and it's already one to watch.

The BBC One reality TV competition - which sees a group of strangers attempt to win the ultimate game of trust and betrayal in the chance of winning up to £120,000 - is back for another year and apparently it's even more brutal than the last.

The show's three episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer, but who's in the cast, where are they from and what are their ages and occupations?

Find out everything we know about The Traitors season 2 contestants so far...

How many contestants are in The Traitors UK?

22 contestants will take part in The Traitors, battling it out for the chance at the cash prize of up to £120,000.

Who's in The Traitors season 2 cast?

Andrew (45), Talbolt Green - Insurance Broker

Anthony (45), Birmingham - Chess Coach

Ash, (45), London - Events Coordinator

Aubrey, (67), Loughborough, Leicestershire - Retired Shop Owner

Brian, (33), Glasgow - Photographer

Charlie, (34), Bristol - Mental Health Area Manager

Charlotte (32), Warwickshire - Recruitment Manager

Diane, (63), Lancashire - Retired Teacher

Evie, (29), Inverness - Veterinary Nurse

Harry, (22), Slough - British Army Engineer

Jasmine, (26), London - Sales Executive

Jaz (30) Manchester - National Account Manager

Jonny (31), Bedfordshire - Ex-Military

Kyra (21), Kent - Apprentice Economist

Meg (22), Herefortshire - Illustrator

Miles (36), Birmingham (now lives in Worcestershire) - Veterinary Nurse

Mollie (21), Bristol - Disability Model

Paul (36), Manchester - Business Manager

Ross (28), Lancashire - Video Director

Sonja (66), Lancashire - Volunteer Business Mentor

Tracey (58), Inverness - Sonographer and Clairvoyant

Zack (27), London - Parliamentary Affairs Advisor

Who are the Traitors in The Traitors season 2?

Ash, (45), London - Events Coordinator

Paul (36), Manchester - Business Manager

Harry, (22), Slough - British Army Engineer

Get the breakdown of each of the 22 contestants in alphabetical order below:

Andrew (45), Talbolt Green - Insurance Broker

Andrew is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"I loved last year’s show, I was really immersed in it and just loved the format. I like the game play and thought I could be good at it. Over the last couple of years, I've been going through a personal growth journey where I've been trying to learn a lot about myself - I've grown a lot. I want to step out of my comfort zone."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I'll be fine. I think I'd be good at both roles. As a Traitor you have to take the emotion out of the situation and allow yourself not to get too close to people. I’ve got a motivating factor, a drive and that’s my family and to make a better life for them and myself, that's what I'll always come back to."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I'll just get close. I'm very good at getting people to open up to me. For many, many years I've had lots of people tell me things, secrets that they haven't told their family, friends or parents. People say that I make them feel comfortable, so they open up to me."

- via BBC Press Centre

Anthony (45), Birmingham - Chess Coach

Anthony is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"When I saw the show, I thought to myself – this has me written all over it! It’s like a real life, live game of chess. That's what it is. Instantly, I was intrigued by that, and I just felt it was for me. I've never applied for a game show or anything before but this format, is 100% me."

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"My life experiences and being able to manage my emotions. That's something I've discovered I'm actually pretty good at, being able to keep my emotions in check."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"If I get a tap on the shoulder, then a big smile will appear from ear to ear, definitely. I will then need to control my breathing and remember that I need to control things from now on!"

- via BBC Press Centre

Ash, (45), London - Events Coordinator

Ash is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Do you have a game plan?

"This is going to sound weird, but I think the best way for me to win is to be a Traitor. I know being a Traitor means you’re lying but my strategy will be to tell the truth – because the best lies come from truth. I'm going to be honest about the kind of person that I am. I think if I can just stay with that baseline, I could probably get quite far... I hope."

How good are you at spotting a liar?

"I'm quite good at spotting people I don't trust, it could be about someone's energy. Human beings do things without realising they're doing them. Micro expressions and little physical behaviours. It's easier to see other people’s faces than it is to see your own, right? But I'm quite good at keeping that poker face."

If you win the prize money, what do you think you'll spend it on?

"This is really boring, but I'm getting old, and I live in London. This is my home, I'm never going anywhere, I’m never moving out of Walthamstow. This would literally be my only chance to get on to that property ladder. I don't have what a lot of people have, I don't have family to fall back on, I don't have anybody to give me anything. I don't have anything to inherit. I don't want to be renting when I'm 60 years old, renting with housemates... although that would still be kind of fun. I’d also like to help my mum sort out her house out."

- via BBC Press Centre

Aubrey, (67), Loughborough, Leicestershire - Retired Shop Owner

Aubrey is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"When I watched it last year, I thought to myself: I could do that. That was it. Then I think Claudia had announced that applications were open and before I knew it, I was on the link."

Do you have a game plan?

"My game plan is to get on with everyone and to try and befriend everyone. If you're not going to be friendly with people, they're not going to like you, are they?"

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"Fabulous! I did say that's what I wanted because I love the cloaks. I think I'd be good as a Traitor, but if I'm not, I'm not going to be heartbroken. You could be recruited at another point. What will be, will be!"

- via BBC Press Centre

Brian, (33), Glasgow - Photographer

Brian is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"I watched the first series and, obviously, really enjoyed it. I like that it's different and it's a sort of mystery, whodunnit, type thing. I am also familiar with the format because every Christmas I play a game called Werewolves with my family which is quite similar."

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"I'm wanting to go for the experience, so I really am going to enjoy myself. I don't take life too seriously so won’t take anything to heart. It's easy for me to say that now because I'm not there yet!"

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I'd love it because I would then be more in control of my fate. It would mean that I'd be on the show for longer, which would then mean I'm in with a better chance of genuinely having the full experience – there's more chance of getting to the final.

- via BBC Press Centre

Charlie, (34), Bristol - Mental Health Area Manager

Charlie is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"Well, me! Obviously, I'm quite clearly Bristolian so I’ll bring my Bristolian accent. I am quite bubbly all of the time. I’m quite considerate and I think I'd be a great team player. I do like to counsel people as well."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"Scared, I think! I mean, I’ve tried to prepare for it just in case it does happen. But I think I’d be a little bit worried."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I’d just ask as many questions as I can. Pull on my experiences at work to suss people out. I’ll try not to be influenced by what other people say as well, make my own mind up."

- via BBC Press Centre

Charlotte (32), Warwickshire - Recruitment Manager

Charlotte is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"Because it looks quite challenging. You don’t see many shows like this, so when I saw it on TV I thought it was really refreshing to watch something different. So, I applied for the challenge, I wasn’t even thinking about the money."

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"I think I’m really good at pretending I don’t know what’s going on, when actually, I have a very good idea. I play the ditzy one and I make self-deprecating jokes constantly, and I don’t get embarrassed easily either – which I think is good. I used to play poker tournaments and they used to just think “Who’s the bimbo at the end of the table?” but I’d still make it to the end."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think my heart will jump out of my chest and I'll have to keep my composure. To be honest, there won’t be anyone at that table that won't be panicking. I really would love to be a Traitor but if it did happen, I’d probably panic and then try to focus on the calm. The only problem is there’s lots of people trying to catch you!"

- via BBC Press Centre

Diane, (63), Lancashire - Retired Teacher

Diane is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"Mainly because my children said I could never do something like this! We started watching series one together and l just loved the idea of the challenge. I thought it would be great to have a go and see if I could do it."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"Awful! To be honest, I think the Traitors have a better chance of getting further. If I did end up being one, I don’t think I’d be very good, I think I'd be very obvious. I’d just have to get on with it."

How good are you at spotting a liar?

"I think I'm reasonably good. I won't be telling anybody I'm good though! Just in case I’m completely wrong, that would be a bit embarrassing."

- via BBC Press Centre

Evie, (29), Inverness - Veterinary Nurse

Evie is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Do you have a game plan?

"I want to be a Traitor. I think I would make a good Traitor because I look like such a Faithful. I don’t think people think I’m very mischievous, but I think that shows that I’d be really be good at it."

Do you think you’ll be good at the missions and what strengths do you think you might bring to them?

"I think I’d be great. There’s not anything that scares me really. And for fun, I’m out hiking all the time. I’m up in the Scottish Highlands, I’ve lived here all my life."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I’d be alright with it! I think I understand that it’s a game. In real life you have to tell little white lies all the time, little deceptions, and you lie to yourself all the time, like 'My diet starts Monday' or “I’m only going out for one thing'.”

- via BBC Press Centre

Harry, (22), Slough - British Army Engineer

Harry is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"Laughter, I think. Happiness and being myself. I can approach anyone, talk for ages and chat someone's ear off. My Mum says it, I’m the clumsiest but smartest guy she’s ever met."

Do you think you’ll be good at the missions and what strengths do you think you might bring to them?

"Yeah, and I can't wait! The first skill I’d bring is definitely no fear. I have no fear. I find it funny because I say I have no fears but if a spider was crawling across me, I’d flip out."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"Happy. 100%. I want to be a Traitor so bad! I know everyone says it, but I’ve always said I feel like I’ve got a Jekyll and Hyde in me where Monday to Friday I’m a Corporal and as soon as it hits Friday, I’m just Harry and I don’t want to think about work for the weekend."

- via BBC Press Centre

Jasmine, (26), London - Sales Executive

Jasmine is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"I just think I’ll be great at it. I work in sales so I’m a professional truth embezzler which is kind of my tagline, and why I wanted to go on to The Traitors."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think I’ll be fine. I would be comfortable being a Traitor. It’s a game at the end of the day and everyone knows it's a game. It’s not that deep. It's not typically who I am as a person but I just want to win the money, and so does everyone else."

How good are you at spotting a liar?

"I think I’m good. Whenever news will come out of the friendship group, I always think “I literally could have told you that.” I am very rarely surprised. I think I’m quite good at reading people and I’d say I’m very intuitive."

- via BBC Press Centre

Jaz (30) Manchester - National Account Manager

Jaz is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Do you have a game plan?

"Half and half. I think if you go in with a game plan then you won’t last. If I’m a Traitor, I feel as though I’m going to go in with the mindset of a Faithful so people can see my body language, they can see my eye contact, they can see everything about me and go “This guy is a Faithful."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"Absolutely buzzing. I’m ready to be one, it’s just perfect. I feel like I’ll be able to play it well. I’m hyping myself up now, I need to calm myself down!"

If you are a Faithful, what qualities do you think you're going to need to make it through to the final?

"I think being a team player, being personable and getting everyone onside. It’s important to form a clique, I suppose this applies if you’re a Traitor as well."

- via BBC Press Centre

Jonny (31), Bedfordshire - Ex-Military

Johnny is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"I’m quite enthusiastic, I’m quite hyper and I’m quite clumsy. I’m a character, basically. Everyone my entire life has said 'Jonny, your life is like a film mate. The things you end up in.' I like to light up a room."

Do you have a game plan?

"No, I’ll make it up as I go along. I know that sounds unorganised but it’s a very organised way of thinking in my head. I think very differently and that’s the way I approach things."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I’d be quite excited, but I also wouldn’t underestimate it because you’re going to make friendships with people and there will be some hard decisions to be made."

- via BBC Press Centre

Kyra (21), Kent - Apprentice Economist

Kyra is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Do you think you’ll be good at the missions and what strengths do you think you might bring to them?

"I am physically active. I love games, I love puzzles, I love riddles, I love the mental aspect of them. There is one thing I'm not good at which is swimming. Anything swimming related I'm going to let them know from the outset and ifthere is, then fingers crossed they won’t choose me!"

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think if I am a Traitor, I’ll feel a mix of emotions, there’s an element of power which is nice, but on the other hand, I really think that it'll be a lot of pressure. There are so many emotions involved so I think it will be very psychological."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"If I'm a Faithful, I feel like I'll be really good at spotting liars and I'm a good judge of character. I think I'll be able to spot people who are trying to influence and manipulate others, it’s also easy to identify when that’s being done to you."

- via BBC Press Centre

Meg (22), Herefortshire - Illustrator

Meg is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"Probably just people laughing at me to be honest. I mean, if I’m terrified, I’ll just start singing Florence + the Machine and people will be like 'Get her to shut up, she’s too loud.'”

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"I wouldn’t go to the lengths of throwing somebody under the bus, unless they were going to throw me under in that same moment. If I’m going down you’re coming down with me, that’s how I’d see it."

f you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"To be honest, I’d just speak as I find. If I spot something a little off, I'd keep it in the back of my head for a bit.

- via BBC Press Centre

Miles (36), Birmingham (now lives in Worcestershire) - Veterinary Nurse

Miles is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Do you think you’ll be good at the missions and what strengths do you think you might bring to them?

"Yes, I’m more of a tactical skilled type of person as opposed to let's go run and sprint for four hours. That kind of thing...I’m out. I’ll hold the oranges at the end, the running part is maybe not my forte! I do a lot of team-based things really well. I’ve always worked in a team. The mind games are a bit more me, that’s why I thought this was a nice thing to go for."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think it would be hard, because obviously you make relationships which make it hard to lie to these people. At the same time, you’ve got to be a good Traitor. When you think of people like Wilfred, he was playing the game well and you admired him because it was so hard to do. I think I would feel the same way. It’s bittersweet but I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do."

How good are you at spotting a liar?

"I am good. I can tell when someone is being genuine or not. Even when they’re telling me what they want me to hear, not the actual truth."

- via BBC Press Centre

Mollie (21), Bristol - Disability Model

Mollie is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"I watched the first series and I just loved how different it was. It’s exciting and there’s missions too. Although there’s teamwork involved, there’s also the sneakiness behind it all."

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"I think maybe a bit more excitement around it all, I’m super excitable anyway and looking forward to the missions and stuff. I love an adventure, so I feel like I can really throw myself into those."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think it’s going to change things for me as I have thought of myself as more of a Faithful. I think you’ve just got to get into the game, get into the mindset that you’re still a Faithful until the evenings and when you meet up at night. I think your mindset, whether you get tapped on the shoulder or not, is to be a Faithful in the daytime. You’ve got to convince yourself that that is who you are, so that you can then convince other people."

- via BBC Press Centre

Paul (36), Manchester - Business Manager

Paul is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

"I think humour is a big one for me. I love comedy, if I could be a comedian that would be my dream job. I've done stand-up and did it down south at the Comedy Store in London and it’s just mind-blowing. If I can get comedy in there then I think it’s a really powerful tool to bond people and maybe diffuse situations when they get so tense."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"Well, if Claudia touches my shoulder, I'm never washing that top again. I hope that happens because the more I think about what the show is, it is about the real Traitors, right? To participate in the show fully is to be a Traitor I think."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I've got to be myself all the way. At the start, I actually don’t care who's a Faithful and who's a Traitor, I just need to build a pack. If you’ve got four or five players that can get you through the first Round Table you can be reading the other people."

- via BBC Press Centre

Ross (28), Lancashire - Video Director

Ross is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think I’d be a bit gutted because then I’ve actually got to play a game. I feel like it would put me on edge a bit and I might not be able to fully be myself. If I’m probing, I can have a bit of fun with that but if I’m having to lie to people, it sets me on edge a bit."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I’d befriend everyone. I’d try and charm everyone and try and get their secrets from them, that’s the whole thing, isn't it?"

Do you think you’ll be good at the missions and what strengths do you think you might bring to them?

"Yeah, I can’t wait for the missions. Unless it involves spiders! I’m quite active, I guess, I could roll a barrel up a hill, I’ve never done it before, but I’m sure I’d be pretty good at it. I’ve got semi-decent balance; I can think on my feet, I’m quite a good problem solver, good at mental arithmetic, if there’s any mathematics ones I’d be there. I’m really good at spelling if there are any spelling bees, that’d be right up my street."

- via BBC Press Centre

Sonja (66), Lancashire - Volunteer Business Mentor

Sonja is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"I wanted to do something this year that would challenge me and test all of my abilities. Whether that be physical or mental, and I could use some of the experiences I've had in the past. I just want to be challenged, excited and I want some adrenaline."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I’m really hoping I'll be a Traitor. I think I've got the mental resilience to cope. Having looked at the programme, I can see it's much more challenging than you think it's going to be."

If you win the prize money, what do you think you’ll spend it on?

"I would like to start my charity. Bringing the knitting of recycled materials to young people in difficult situations. It would be fantastic to have Tom Daley and Harry Styles as charity ambassadors too, both lovers of knitwear and excellent role models. I would also like to take my sister on a cruise."

- via BBC Press Centre

Tracey (58), Inverness - Sonographer and Clairvoyant

Tracey is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Do you have a game plan?

"As far as a game plan goes, I am going in without one. I'm just going to live moment to moment and do what feels right, trust my gut instinct. I'm just going to enjoy it. I’m winging it because I live life like that."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think I'll be terrified, just terrified. Although you've got to go with whatever opportunity life gives you. If I'm going to be a Traitor, then I will embrace it 100%."

If you win the prize money, what do you think you'll spend it on?

"I would really love to retire. When I got divorced, I bought the house because I wanted to keep me and the kids in the family home for stability. I had to re-mortgage and consequently still owe loads of mortgage. I sometimes think “Oh my god, I'm going to still be working in the NHS when I'm 70, they’ll be wheeling me in!” I've given the NHS nearly 40 years, so I feel like I would try and pay loads of mortgage off and then retire."

- via BBC Press Centre

Zack (27), London - Parliamentary Affairs Advisor

Zack is a contestant on The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

"I think I am very good at reading people, mostly because of my career and I want to see if that is the case. I think it also helps that I come from a small, very tightly-knit, Jewish community where socially everyone just knows each other's business. I suppose I applied for The Traitors to see if I’m as smart as I think I am! The money would be a huge bonus for my girlfriend and I who are trying to find a flat, and obviously in the cost of living crisis, it’s not great."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I think I'll feel quite happy. You have the power in your hands, you’re probably going to get through a few Round Tables and have a bit more fun being there for a bit longer. I just don’t think I could win with it though. I know that I would give it away, I smile so much."

Would you say you’ve got a good poker face?

"I’ve won a few poker tournaments, so I do hope so. But no. I do this stupid thing where my lips just curl up, I can’t help it!"

- via BBC Press Centre

Claudia Winkleman announces return of The Traitors

When does The Traitors series 2 start?

The Traitors returns for a second season on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

Claudia Winkleman returns for the second season of The Traitors . Picture: BBC Press Office

What days will The Traitors be on?

After The Traitors launches on Wednesday 3rd January at 9pm on BBC One, episodes two and three will then be available on iPlayer immediately after.

The episodes will then air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights throughout the second series.

Claudia Winkleman shares three facts about series 2 of The Traitors

Watch Tom Elderfield, who appeared on The Traitors' first series alongside his girlfriend Alex Gray spill some of the secrets on the show with Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby on Radio X below:

Tom from The Traitors reveals show's secrets

The Traitors starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 3rd January 2024