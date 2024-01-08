When is The Traitors on next?

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors.

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything you need to know about the next episodes of The Traitors season 2 and how to watch.

Find out everything we know about the Traitors season 2 release schedule,

The cast of The Traitors season 2 has been revealed.

What days is Traitors on 2024?

You can watch The Traitors live on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One from 9pm and on BBC iPlayer.

When are the next episodes of The Traitors out?

Episode 1 – Wednesday 3rd January at 9pm

Episode 2 – Thursday, 4th January at 9pm (immediately on iPlayer after episode 1)

Episode 3 – Friday 5th January at 9pm (immediately on iPlayer after episode 1)

Episode 4 - Wednesday 10th January at 9pm

Episode 5 - Thursday 11th January at 9pm

Episode 6 - Friday 12th January at 9pm

Episode 7 - Wednesday 17th January

Episode 8 - Thursday 18th January

Episode 9 - Friday 19th January

Episode 10 - Wednesday 24th January

Episode 11 - Thursday 25th January

Episode 12 - Friday 26th January

When is the The Traitors season 2 final?

The Traitors season 2 finale is set to air on Friday 26th January on BBC One.

The episode will include the final roundtable and will see the final winner or winners revealed.

Who won The Traitors UK series 1?

The first series was jointly won by Faithfuls Aaron, Hannah and Meryl, who each took home a share of the £101,050 prize pot.

Will there be a third season of The Traitors?

Yes. A third series of The Traitors has already been confirmed ahead of the second season airing.

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

How to apply for The Traitors season 3:

Applications for those wanting to become one of the 22 strangers taking part in The Traitors season 3 are open from now until 11th February 2024.

To apply to be on the show, you must register at the Cast It Reach website and provide your personal information including your name, email address, phone number, and occupation. Once you fill in these fields, you will be taken to the online application form, where you will be asked to provide all of your social media handles and asked to answer more specific questions about the show.