Fool Me Once: Full cast list for the Netflix show

Fool Me Once is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The Netflix series, starring Michelle Keegan, is causing quite the stir. Find out who stars alongside the actress and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fool Me Once debuted on Netflix on New Year's Day and it's been trending ever since.

The latest gripping thriller to come from the mind of Harlan Coben sees Michelle Keegan play Maya Stern, an ex-military officer who is struggling after the tragic murder of her husband Joe Burkett, played by Richard Armitage.

However, not all is as it seems after Maya decides to install a 'nanny cam' in her home, which reveals footage of her supposedly late husband visiting their daughter in their home.

The Netflix nail-biter also includes stellar performances from the likes of Adeel Akhtar and national treasure Joanna Lumley, but who else is in the cast and where else have you seen them before?

Get the full cast list for Netflix's Fool Me Once below..

Watch the trailer for Fool Me Once

Who's in the cast for Fool Me Once?

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Emmett J Scanlan as Shane Tessier

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor

Thea Taylor-Morgan - Lily Burkett

Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker

Hattie Morahan as Caroline Burkett

James Northcote as Neil Burkett

Dänya Griver as Abby Walker

Daniel Walker as Daniel Burt

Jade Anouka as Nicole Butler

Samuel Glyde-Rees as young Joe Burkett

Natalia Kostrzewa as Izabella Godek

Edward Harper-Jones as Andrew Burkett

Clara Indrani as Molly Sardana

Craig Els as Coach Phil

Adelle Leonce as Eva Finn

Frederick Szkoda as Luka Godek

Joe Armstrong as Alexander Dosman

Charlie Cain as Louis

Get a breakdown of the biggest roles below and where you've seen them before...

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Michelle Keegan plays the role of grieving wife and ex-army officer Maya Stern, who buries her husband at the start of the series. However, things start taking a turn when she installs security cameras and finds her late husband on the footage.

Michelle Keegan stars in Fool Me Once. Picture: Netflix

What else has Michelle Keegan been in?

Michelle Keegan began her acting career as a soap star on Coronation Street. However, after leaving the cobbles she's gone onto appear in the likes of Our Girl, Brassic, Drunk History, Ten Pound Poms, Tina and Bobby and Ordinary Lies.

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

Richard Armitage plays Joe Burkett, the supposedly dead husband of Maya Stern who mysteriously pops up on her security cameras in the footage.

Richard Armitage stars as Joe in Fool Me Once. Picture: Netflix

What else has Richard Armitage been in?

Richard Armitage certainly has one of those faces, but if you think you recognise him it's with good reason. The actor has starred in the most Hobbit movies, which were part of the Peter Jackson-related Lord of The Rings franchise. Plus he seems to be a thriller favourite, starring in Obsession, and Haben Coben's previous Netflix series Stay Close and The Stranger. Fans of British period drama may also remember him from North & South- a four part adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell's love story.

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Adeel Akhtar plays DS Sami Kierce, a detective who is leading the homicide investigation into Joe's death. However, he also has some secrets of his own to contend with...

Adeel Akthar stars in Halan Coben's Fool Me Once. Picture: Netflix

What else has Adeel Akhtar been in?

Akhtar burst onto the scene with the memorable role Faisal in Four Lions back in 2010. Since then, he has starred in the likes of Utopia, Unforgotten, Ali & Ava, The Big Sick and Netflix's Sweet Tooth series as well as Killing Eve and Enola Holmes. He has won BAFTAs for his roles in Sherwood and Murdered By My Father.

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Joanna Lumley plays Judith Burkett, Joe's mother and the fierce matriarch of their wealthy established family, who finds herself often going head to head with Maya because of their different backgrounds.

Joanna Lumley stars in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once. Picture: Netflix

What else has Joanna Lumley been in?

Joanna Lumley, best known for her role as Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous or Ab Fab as it's affectionately known, Lumley has also appeared in the likes of Finding Alice, The Picture of Dorian Grawy, Paddington 2, Motherland, The Wolf of Wall Street and more.

All 8 episodes of Fool Me Once are available to watch now on Netflix