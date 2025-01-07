Love Island All Stars 2025 line-up, start date & more

The line-up of Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The all star version of the hit reality dating show is back for January, but when will it premiere and which previous contestants will return?

After a successful inaugural year in 2024, Love Island All Stars is set to return and help cure the January blues.

The reality dating show, which sees hot young couples attempt to find love, will welcome back some of the most-loved and controversial stars from series gone by.

With exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville from series 3 confirmed to enter the villa, series 2's Scott Thomas set to return after a whopping 10 years and series 9's Olivia Hawkins on the list, there's sure to be some fireworks and awkward moments in equal measure.

So who's in the Love Island All Star line-up for 2025 and when does the show kick off?

Here's everything we know about Love Island All Stars 2025 so far, including its start date, cast and what to expect.

When will Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island All Stars will premiere on Monday 13th January on ITV and ITVX.

Maya Jama looks at lineup in Love Island All Stars tease

Who's in the Love Island All Stars 2025 line-up?

Curtis Pritchard, 28, Love Island series: 5, Instagram: @curtispritchard12

Kaz Crossley, 29, Love Island series: 4, Instagram: @kazcrossley

Gabby Allen, 32, Love Island series: 3, Instagram: @gabbydawnallen

Nas Majeed, 28, Love Island series: 6, Instagram: @nas_jm

Catherine Agbaje, 24, Love Island series: 10, Instagram: @catherine_agbaje

Olivia Hawkins, 29, Love Island series: 9, Instagram: @livhawkinss

Ronnie Vint, 28, Love Island series: 11, Instagram: @ronnievint

Scott Thomas, 36, Love Island: series 2, Instagram: @scott.thomas

Elma Pazar, 32, Love Island series 5, Instagram: @elmapazar

India Reynolds, 34, Love Island series: 5, Instagram: @lovefromreyn

Luca Bish, 25, Love Island series: 8, Instagram: @lucabish

Marcel Somerville, 39, Love Island series: 3, Instagram: @marcel_rockyb

Get the breakdown of the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast so far...

Asked why he wants to return to Love Island, Pritchard - who starred in season - said: "I feel like I'm in a different stage in my life. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven't found my true love… that sounds so cheesy, doesn't it? So, I thought, let's give it another go."

Curtis Pritchard leads the cast for Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Series 4's Kaz Crossley left the show with Josh Denzel. The pair split up after six months and she went on to date other Love Islander Theo Campbell.

Asked about how she feels about bumping into Love Island alumni, she said: "I'm really excited, but I love surprises so I hope I'm surprised in there! It'll be nice to mingle with people from different series, especially as series 4 was so long ago now. If I see some faces I recognise, I'll be really happy."

Kaz Crossley stars in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Gabby Allen appeared on series 3 of Love Island, where she left the show in a relationship with Marcelle Somerville.

Asked what she's learned about herself since first being on the show, she said: "I was 25 when I did the show last time. I'm so glad that I did go on at that age because I'd done so much before that – I'd travelled, lost my dad, had turbulent relationships, all before going in. I'd also been on a journey to become a fitness instructor, so I felt really confident going in at 25. But now I look back, I feel like I am now, who I thought I was then. I'm confident in who I am as a person and hopefully, that will help me meet someone, because I know what I want and I don't want to settle."

Gabby Allen returns to Love Island in 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Nas, who featured in season 6 of Love Island, originally coupled up with Demi Jones on the show, but dumped her in favour of bombshell Eva Zapcio. The pair eventually announced their shock split after a four year romance.

Asked why he wants to return to the show, he said: "It was so much fun the first time around, waking up every day with a smile on my face – it feels like a full circle moment. It was quite successful for me the first time around, I was with Eva for four years. So I'm hoping that Love Island can come through again and make it everlasting."

Nas is in the Love Island All Stars line-up for 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Series 10 Nigerian-Irish beauty Catherine was known for her controversial fall out with Scott van-der-Sluis on the show after she famously came back from Casa Amor Elom Ahlijah-Wilson. Catherine and Elon left the show together but split soon after.

Asked why she's returning to the show, she said: "I want to find love again. I want to give it another shot because it works!"

Catherine Agbaje stars in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Controversial contestant 'Liv starred in series 9 of the reality dating show, where she had quite a few fallouts.

Quizzed if she wants to dispel any misconceptions, she replied: "People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am. I think I am just very honest and upfront – and people take it the wrong way. Maybe sometimes I do need to keep my opinions to myself, but I'm unapologetically myself. You can never please everyone and I'm okay with being a Marmite character."

Olivia Hawkins features in the Love Island 2025 line-up. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Ronnie Vint may have only just appeared on season 11 of Love Island, but he made quite an impression. He left the show dating Harriet Blackmore on the show, but they split weeks after leaving the villa.

Asked if he'll do anything differently this year, he joked: "Hopefully less triangles…"

Ronnie Vint returns to the Love Island UK franchise just a year later. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Scott, who was coupled up with Kady McDermott in Love Island series 2, returns after a whopping 10 years.

Asked why he's returned to Love Island, he said: "I've been on a massive journey over the last five years. I've been working on sobriety, personal growth, self development. When I first went into the Villa, I was still a bit of a boy… I feel like I finally know who I am. It might sound cheesy, but I'm ready to settle down and I've never been open to saying those words. Where better than Love Island?"

Scott Thomas returns to Love Island after a decade. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

"I want to have fun and I want to give it a proper go this time," Elma from series 5 says. My time was cut short the first time round and who knows, I could be the next Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie) or Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare)."

Elma Pazar will enter the Love Island All Stars 2025 villa. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

India met Ovie Soko on Love Island season 5 and the pair split shortly after leaving the villa. Asked why she's returning to the show, she said: "I've been single for two and a half years and I think it's time to settle down. I don't put any effort into dating and I don't really like meeting people from apps so I'm looking forward to getting to know people in the Villa."

India returns to Love Island for 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Luca Bish was a big character in season 8 of the show, leaving the series with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma. However the pair eventually split three months later and went on to find love elsewhere.

Asked what he'd learned about himself since the dating show, Luca said: "It taught me so much about myself, especially as I can go back and watch it. It's good to reflect. I think that it's not the mistakes that define us, it's the lessons and what we learn from them that makes us."

Luca Bish returns to Love Island for 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Marcel met Gabby on series 3 of the show in 2017, but they split amid reports of cheating. Marcel has since been married to Rebecca Vieira and they welcomed a baby boy together. However, the pair are currently separated and in the process of a divorce after cheating allegations on her part.

Quizzed why he's returning to Love Island, Marcel said: "I thought that I'd completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan. Somehow every time my life's at a crossroads, I've got the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?"

Marcel Sommerville is part of the Love Island All Stars 2025 line-up. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Who's hosting Love Island All Stars 2025?

As expected, the Maya Jama is returning as the Love Island host with the most to take care of the winter instalment of the dating show. She'll no doubt be delivering sizzling outfits, surprise entrances and that slow mo walk.

Maya Jama returns as Love Island host. Picture: Shutterstock

Maya Jama looks incredible in new Love Island: All Stars teaser

Who won Love Island All Stars 2024?

Molly Smith and Tom Clare won Love Island All Stars last year. It was the first ever all star edition of the reality dating show.

The pair who came from series 6 and 9 respectively, are still going strong. They moved in together soon after and bought a place shortly after.

