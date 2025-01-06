The Traitors season 3 release schedule: When is the next episode on?

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors series 3. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

By Jenny Mensah

Find out everything you need to know about the next episodes of The Traitors season 2 and how to watch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors series 3 kicked off on New Year's Day and we've already witnessed twists, back-stabbing and shock departures galore.

The highly-addictive BBC reality TV competition is pretty much all anyone can talk about, but since it's not being released all at once, fans must patiently wait for new episodes to be released each week.

So when is the next episode of The Traitors series 3, how long do they last and when can we expect the finale on and when is the finale episode?

Find out everything we know about the Traitors season 3 below.

The cast of The Traitors UK series 3. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

What days is The Traitors on 2025?

The Traitors series 3 premiers on 1st January and new episodes feature thereafter on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

When are the next episodes of The Traitors out?

Episode 1 – Wednesday 1st January at 8pm (out now on iPlayer)

Episode 2 – Thursday 2nd January at 8pm (out now on iPlayer)

Episode 3 - Friday 3rd January at 9pm (out now on iPlayer)

Episode 4 - Wednesday 8th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Episode 5 - Thursday 9th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Episode 6 - Friday 10th January at 9pm

Episode 7 - Wednesday 15th January at 9pm

Episode 8 - Thursday 16th January at 9pm

Episode 9 - Friday 17th January at 9pm

Episode 10 - Wednesday 22nd January (time TBC)

Episode 11 - Thursday 23rd January (time TBC)

Episode 12 - Friday 24th January (time TBC)

Read more:

When is the The Traitors season 3 final?

The Traitors season 3 is set to conclude on Friday 24th January.

The portraits of the cast of The Traitors series 3. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

Who's in The Traitors season 3 cast?

Alex

Alexander - ELIMINATED in train carriage

Anna

Armani (Traitor) - BANISHED

Charlotte

Dan

Elen - BANISHED

Fozia - ELIMINATED in train carriage

Francesca

Freddie

Jack - ELIMINATED in train carriage

Jake

Joe

Kasim

Keith

Keith - MURDERED

Leanne

Leon

Linda

Lisa

Livi

Maia

Minah

Nathan - BANISHED

Tyler

Yin - MURDERED

Who won The Traitors UK series 1?

The first series was jointly won by Faithfuls Aaron, Hannah and Meryl, who each took home a share of the £101,050 prize pot.

Harry Clark won The Traitors UK series 2. Picture: Justin Ng / Alamy Stock Photo

Who won The Traitors UK series 2?

The Traitors series two was won by traitor Harry Clark, who took home over £95,000 of the cash prize. He managed to fool his closest friend in the show Mollie Perce to take home the prize.

Alan Cumming talks hosting The Traitors US

The Traitors continues on Wednesday 8th January from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: