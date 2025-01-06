The Traitors season 3 release schedule: When is the next episode on?
6 January 2025, 16:26
Find out everything you need to know about the next episodes of The Traitors season 2 and how to watch.
The Traitors series 3 kicked off on New Year's Day and we've already witnessed twists, back-stabbing and shock departures galore.
The highly-addictive BBC reality TV competition is pretty much all anyone can talk about, but since it's not being released all at once, fans must patiently wait for new episodes to be released each week.
So when is the next episode of The Traitors series 3, how long do they last and when can we expect the finale on and when is the finale episode?
Find out everything we know about the Traitors season 3 below.
What days is The Traitors on 2025?
- The Traitors series 3 premiers on 1st January and new episodes feature thereafter on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.
When are the next episodes of The Traitors out?
- Episode 1 – Wednesday 1st January at 8pm (out now on iPlayer)
- Episode 2 – Thursday 2nd January at 8pm (out now on iPlayer)
- Episode 3 - Friday 3rd January at 9pm (out now on iPlayer)
- Episode 4 - Wednesday 8th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
- Episode 5 - Thursday 9th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
- Episode 6 - Friday 10th January at 9pm
- Episode 7 - Wednesday 15th January at 9pm
- Episode 8 - Thursday 16th January at 9pm
- Episode 9 - Friday 17th January at 9pm
- Episode 10 - Wednesday 22nd January (time TBC)
- Episode 11 - Thursday 23rd January (time TBC)
- Episode 12 - Friday 24th January (time TBC)
When is the The Traitors season 3 final?
- The Traitors season 3 is set to conclude on Friday 24th January.
Who's in The Traitors season 3 cast?
- Alex
- Alexander - ELIMINATED in train carriage
- Anna
- Armani (Traitor) - BANISHED
- Charlotte
- Dan
- Elen - BANISHED
- Fozia - ELIMINATED in train carriage
- Francesca
- Freddie
- Jack - ELIMINATED in train carriage
- Jake
- Joe
- Kasim
- Keith
- Keith - MURDERED
- Leanne
- Leon
- Linda
- Lisa
- Livi
- Maia
- Minah
- Nathan - BANISHED
- Tyler
- Yin - MURDERED
Who won The Traitors UK series 1?
The first series was jointly won by Faithfuls Aaron, Hannah and Meryl, who each took home a share of the £101,050 prize pot.
Who won The Traitors UK series 2?
The Traitors series two was won by traitor Harry Clark, who took home over £95,000 of the cash prize. He managed to fool his closest friend in the show Mollie Perce to take home the prize.
Alan Cumming talks hosting The Traitors US
The Traitors continues on Wednesday 8th January from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
