Bruce Springsteen praises Jeremy Allen White's vocals in Deliver Me From Nowhere biopic

Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss has revealed that he's heard The Bear star's vocal ability for the upcoming film, which chronicles his the recording of his 1982 album Nebraska.

Bruce Springsteen has heard Jeremy Allen White's vocals and given them his seal of approval.

The Dancing In The Dark legend is being portrayed by the actor in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere, which will follow an '80s-era Springsteen and the recording of his 1982 album Nebraska.

Asked about his thought of White in the role, The Boss told Jim Rotolo in a new interview for Sirius XM: “It’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

The Born In The U.S.A singer added: "Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there."

Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen walk around the New Jersey car dealership. Picture: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Springsteen's comments come after he visited White on the set of the upcoming film last year and was photographed together with The Iron Claw star and director Scott Cooper, while shooting a scene at a car dealership in Bayonne, New Jersey.

White and Springsteen were seen sharing an embrace on the shoot and were looking at classic cars, which included a Chevrolet Z28 Camaro - the first car the icon is said to have bought.

Jeremy Allen White, director Scott Cooper and Bruce Springsteen stood by a classic care on the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere. Picture: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The biopic - which is based on the 2023 Warren James book of the same name - is being produced by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, and the shoot is happening mostly on location in Springsteen’s native New Jersey and New York.

As previously reported by Deadline, Deliver Me from Nowhere will focus on Springsteen at a pivotal moment of his career and the creation of his seminal 1982 album.

A statement from Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said: "Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music.

"Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in #DeliverMeFromNowhere. Coming to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/T5qG9SIvrc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 28, 2024

After a huge 2024, where he embarked on a world tour and became a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, the iconic New Jersey rocker is set for yet more dates in 2025, which includes his rescheduled dates in Marseille, Prague and Milan.

The Born In The U.S.A rocker will also play two new UK shows next year, visiting Manchester's Co-Op Live on 17th and 20th May as well as playing a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 4 June 2025.

Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run at Wembley Stadium

See Bruce Springsteen's UK & European dates for 2025:

17th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

20th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

24th May - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy

31st May - Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)

4th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium

11th June - Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

15th June - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)

18th June - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

21st June - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)

27th June - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

30th June - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 1, 2024)

3rd July - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)

Bruce Springsteen Ivors Fellowship acceptance speech

