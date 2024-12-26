Robbie Williams on the depiction of Liam and Noel Gallagher in Better Man biopic

Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williams and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Press, Luke Brennan/Getty Images

The Angels singer has discussed how the Gallagher brothers will feel about their portrayal in his biopic.

Robbie Williams has discussed the depiction of Liam and Noel Gallagher in his Better Man biopic

The Angels singer had a well-documented feud with the Oasis back in the '90s, and he's opened up about the fact that the Gallagher brothers will feature in the upcoming film about his life and career.

Williams, who is played by a CGI monkey which is voiced by actor Jonno Davies, says the film includes a "representation" of his relationship with the duo, but admits that the "the edges" were taken off.

Speaking about what he thinks their reaction might be to the depiction of them and of Liam Gallagher's response in particular, he told NME, "I think that there’ll be a bit of him that’s happy that he exists in it".

When the former Take That star asked director Michael Gracey if he shared the script with the Supersonic singer, he replied: "I don’t think Liam’s read it [but] there’s nothing in there that’s not common knowledge"

Williams joked: "There’s not anything there that isn’t 100 per cent factual! That’s how he behaved! That’s the person that he was! And in a court of law, it all stands up!"

Talking more seriously about the portrayal of Liam in the film and how they've both changed through the years, Williams mused: "The people that we were are different people than we are right now. I see Liam and I love his interviews, and I love the person that he is becoming.

"He’s kindly now and introspective and still marvellously funny – but the edges have been taken off. Same with me: the edges have been taken off. So, in the movie, he’s a representation of who he was then and I’m a representation of who I was then. I don’t want him to be upset. I hope he likes it."

Speaking about Liam's older brother's depiction in the film, he added: "The guy that plays Noel has only got one line, but that one line is so unbelievably Noel, it’s incredible: ‘Fuck off, c**t!’”

Robbie Williams is played by a CGI monkey in Better Man trailer. Picture: Dave Hogan, YouTube/Paramount Pictures

A synopsis for Better Man reads: "Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

Joining the CGI Robbie in Better Man will be the likes of Steve Pemberton, who's believed to play the role of his father Peter, and Gavin and Stacey's Alison Steadman as Betty, plus Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Anthony Hayes and Kate Mulvany, with Jonno Davies playing a young Robbie.

Better Man will be released in select cinemas on Boxing Day 2024, after which the movie will be available to watch in more locations from the 17th of January 2025.

