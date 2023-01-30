Love Island's Iain Stirling talks Maya Jama and why he's insisted on narrating the show from home

By Jenny Mensah

The Love Island narrator visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his new season of Buffering.

Iain Stirling visited The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from Love Island to the second season of his hit comedy series, Buffering.

The semi-autobiographical sitcom - which sees Stirling star as a disenchanted children’s TV presenter - is returning to our screens this week, and if you're wondering when that comes on, well you only have a short time after tonight's Love Island to find out!

Talking about the hit reality dating show, Iain revealed why he now records his parts from the comfort of his own home and no longer flies abroad with the contestant and why he reckons he'd cramp new host Maya Jama's style.

Buffering returns to ITV 2 on Monday 30th January at 10.05pm.

