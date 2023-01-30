Love Island's Iain Stirling talks Maya Jama and why he's insisted on narrating the show from home

30 January 2023, 17:59 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 18:02

By Jenny Mensah

The Love Island narrator visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his new season of Buffering.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Stirling visited The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from Love Island to the second season of his hit comedy series, Buffering.

The semi-autobiographical sitcom - which sees Stirling star as a disenchanted children’s TV presenter - is returning to our screens this week, and if you're wondering when that comes on, well you only have a short time after tonight's Love Island to find out!

Talking about the hit reality dating show, Iain revealed why he now records his parts from the comfort of his own home and no longer flies abroad with the contestant and why he reckons he'd cramp new host Maya Jama's style.

Watch Chris Moyles' interview with Iain Stirling above.

Buffering returns to ITV 2 on Monday 30th January at 10.05pm.

READ MORE: Who is Maya Jama - Everything you need to know about the new Love Island host

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams actress, dies after stroke

24 star Annie Wersching dies at the age of 45

Matt Hancock donates £10,000 of his £320,000 I'm A Celeb fee to two charities

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2022

Glastonbury 2023 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

Festivals 2023

The Smiths in 1985: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke

10 songs that ended an era... or began a new one

Dom's Holy Water single reaches the top of the iTunes chart

Dom's Holy Water single scores a number one on the iTunes chart

The best albums of 1994

The best albums of 1994

Placebo in 1996: "It was very, very important for us to not be ashamed."

How Placebo's Nancy Boy kicked against the "laddism" of Britpop

Placebo