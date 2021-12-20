Killing Eve 4: Release date, trailers, cast and more about the final season

By Jenny Mensah

The hit assassin drama, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, has shared its first teaser trailer and release date. Find out more about the last instalment here.

The makers of Killing Eve have shared its first teaser trailer and official photos.

The hit series, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, has had audiences gripped for three seasons so far, portraying the fiery relationship between former Mi5 worker Eve and ruthless assassin Villanelle.

Now, after the show's creators announced that the series' fourth instalment will be its last, they've since shared a first teaser trailer and release date.

Find out what we know so far about the last season of Killing Eve here.

Killing Eve first look trailer and images released. Picture: 1. BBC America 2. YouTube/BBC America 3. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

When will Killing Eve season 4 be released?

BBC America have confirmed that Killing Eve season 4 premiere on 27th February 2022. The show usually comes out slightly later in the UK, so it will most likely hit BBC iPlayer shortly after.

Will Killing Eve season 4 be its last?

Yes, BBC America have confirmed that Killing Eve season four will be "The final season".

Will there be a Killing Eve spin-off?

According to reports, AMC has said they are working with Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films ltd. to "develop a number pf potential spin-off ideas to extend the show's iconic universe."

What will happen in Killing Eve season 4?

We're not quite sure how the hit series will end just yet, but show runners have whet our appetites with the first official photos from the season.

What have Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh said about Killing Eve's last season?

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” star Sandra Oh said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie Comer, said: “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

In September, Comer suggested the show would end on a "satisfying note" for fans.

The Scouse actress appeared on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, where she shared her hopes that the viewers would see the ending as "good and satisfying"."It's very surreal, we are just about to start filming the last 2 episodes," she told the presenters."We want to end on a good note and on a satisfying note for the audience. It's been a huge part of all our lives."

The Help star added: "It will be great to end in a way as if you go on and on with a series the quality can fade, but it will be hard to not see those people every day."



